Union Budget 2025 reactions from Industry Experts

“The Union Budget 2025-26 is a significant boost for India’s startup ecosystem, with the ₹10,000 crore Fund of Funds and a dedicated scheme for 5 lakh women, SC, and ST first-time entrepreneurs. These initiatives will unlock new opportunities, providing much-needed financial support and mentorship to aspiring business owners. As a PR firm and a startup, we understand the challenges of building a business from the ground up. This move not only fosters innovation but also ensures inclusivity, allowing diverse entrepreneurs to thrive in India’s growing economy. With increased accessibility to capital, startups can scale faster, contribute to job creation, and enhance India’s position as a global leader in entrepreneurship. A’raf PR is excited about the future this budget envisions and looks forward to supporting brands that drive meaningful change in the business landscape”

– Adeeb Jamal, Founder of A’raf

“The Union Budget 2025-2026 demonstrates a strong commitment to nurturing India’s startup ecosystem. The additional ₹10,000 crore Fund of Funds is a crucial step in addressing the funding challenges that many startups face, helping them scale and sustain growth. What stands out even more is the dedicated support for first-time women, and under represented entrepreneurs. Building a business requires not just capital but also confidence, and this initiative will encourage more diverse voices to enter the entrepreneurial space. At GoodLives, we believe in holistic growth both personal and professional and this move will empower many to take the leap into entrepreneurship with greater assurance. It’s heartening to see such inclusive steps being taken to fuel innovation and progress in India.”

-Sakshi Shah, Founder of GoodLives

“The Union Budget 2025 shows an improved focus on strengthening India’s healthcare system. The push towards better infrastructure, medical research, and public health programs will always be a step in the right direction for improving overall well-being. The ‘Heal in India’ initiative, backed by a ₹20,000 crore boost for tourism, is a smart move as it will not only attract medical tourists but also showcase India as a hub for affordable, high-quality healthcare, which has been the foundational vision of Leeford Healthcare in making healthcare accessible and affordable in every corner of the country.”

— Amit Gupta, MD & Founder, Leeford Healthcare

“The Union Budget 2025-26 brings a strong push for entrepreneurship with the ₹10,000 crore Fund of Funds, doubling the government’s commitment to supporting startups. Access to capital remains one of the biggest challenges for early-stage ventures, and this move will provide a much-needed financial cushion to help startups scale, innovate, and contribute to economic growth. The introduction of a dedicated scheme for 5 lakh first-time women, SC, and ST entrepreneurs is a game-changer, fostering inclusivity and ensuring that diverse talents and ideas get the platform they deserve. This budget reinforces the government’s vision of making India a global leader in innovation, self-reliance, and entrepreneurship”

– Aman Chourasia, Founder of Own it Pure