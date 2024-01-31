TiE Young Entrepreneurs’ 15th Edition held Pawjour team emerged winners

Hyderabad, January 31, 2024: TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE) 2023-24 Grand Finale held. The Pawlour team emerged winners.

The Pawjour team comprising Gowtham (Raj Bhavan Govt. School), Maria (MRMR Govt. Junior College), Mithul (Oakridge International), Chaturya (Raj Bhavan Govt. School), and Anirudh (Vista International) emerged winners for their inventive pet-friendly initiative. They walked away with winning medals and mementoes which were presented to them by Srini Chandupatla, President of TiE Hyderabad, disclosed TiE Hyderabad in a press note issued in the city today.

A team consisting of Fauzaan (Nasr School), Akshara (Raj Bhavan Govt. School), Shiven (Obul Reddy), and Chirusritha (Raj Bhavan Govt. School) stood to run up their concept on urbanization and mobility. They also earned the Best Elevator Pitch Award. The runner-up was felicitated with mementoes and awards and the same was presented to them by Mr. Srini Chandupatla, President of TiE Hyderabad.

The highlight of this year’s program was that the organisers saw to it that every team had one member from a government school, thereby encouraging government school kids too to explore the path of entrepreneurship along with the students of private schools.

TiE Young Entrepreneurs is a great initiative aimed at fostering our future generation of entrepreneurs. It focuses on teaching entrepreneurship to high school students and helping them discover the rewards and challenges of becoming an entrepreneur.

Part of this program TiE Young Entrepreneurs’s competition was held in a phased manner through activity-based learning and mentoring by Charter Members of TiE and Seasoned professionals from the industry, a cohort of 25 students participated. Five teams comprising students ranging from Government Schools to International schools qualified for the Grand Finale, which was held in a city hotel in Gachibowli and pitched their ideas to the jury.

Earlier speaking on the occasion, TiE Hyderabad Chapter President Srini Chandupatla, said “The TYE program is designed, executed, and mentored by TiE Charter Members who are serial entrepreneurs.”

The participants of the TiE Young Entrepreneurs program were mentored by proven entrepreneurs such as Mr. Hari Bharadwaj, Dr. Balaji Bhyravbhatla, Viiveck Verma, Mr. Raj Samala, and Sakhti Chevuturi and they underwent a transformative journey, culminating in the presentation of their unique solutions to real-world problems. The TYE Committee led by N. Venkatesh, Subbaraju Pericharla, and Sri Charan Lakkaraju, played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the program, fostering a nurturing environment for creativity and innovation.

The year 2024 is a milestone year for TiE Hyderabad as it has completed 25 long years of journey of fostering entrepreneurship and celebrating its Silver Jubilee.

Over 100 attendees including students, parents, jury members, educators, entrepreneurs, and TiE Charter Members graced the grand finale.