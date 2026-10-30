transcosmos wins two awards at the Best Contact Center Indonesia 2026

Tokyo, Japan, Oct 30: transcosmos today announced that on September 24, 2026, it once again received recognition at the Best Contact Center Indonesia (TBCCI) 2026, organized by the Indonesia Contact Center Association (ICCA), winning Gold in the Business Contribution category and Silver in the People Development category. TBCCI is an awards program that recognizes companies and individuals demonstrating excellence in the contact center industry through innovation, operational quality, business contribution, and human resource development. transcosmos also received Platinum in Contact Center Operations category and Silver in Employee Engagement category in 2024.

The two awards recognize transcosmos’s contribution to creating value for clients, while building human resource capabilities that support sustainable business growth in Indonesia.

In the Business Contribution category, transcosmos presented its transformation journey with one of Indonesia’s largest automotive manufacturers, demonstrating how the contact center has evolved into a strategic business partner. Through the use of technology and process optimization, transcosmos helped its client improve operational efficiency and increase revenue. Through this case study, transcosmos demonstrated how contact center transformation can create business value by connecting customer experience, operational efficiency, and business needs within an integrated service ecosystem.

In the People Development category, transcosmos highlighted its human resource development approach, designed to address evolving business and operational needs. The development program goes beyond training by establishing a more comprehensive process, from preparing employees and strengthening competencies to developing managerial capabilities and creating career pathways toward leadership positions. Through this approach, the proportion of internal promotions more than doubled, from 20% in 2024 to 49% in 2025.

Chairman of ICCA, Andi Anugrah, said, “transcosmos demonstrates that the contribution of the contact center to a company can extend beyond its service function. In the Business Contribution category, they were able to demonstrate how operational capabilities can create a broader impact on business needs. Meanwhile, in People Development, their approach highlights the importance of developing talent from within the organization to enable sustainable growth.” Vice President Director of transcosmos Indonesia, Ardi Sudarto, said, “This achievement demonstrates how the role of the contact center continues to evolve. A contact center is no longer viewed solely as an operational function, but can become part of a business strategy that delivers tangible contributions. At the same time, such transformation can only be sustained when supported by people with the right competencies, adaptability, and opportunities to grow.”

transcosmos began operations in Indonesia in 2013 and provides digital business services, customer experience (CX), and business process outsourcing (BPO). With more than 4,000 employees across Jakarta, Semarang, Yogyakarta, and Bali, transcosmos serves clients across diverse industries, including e-commerce, retail, telecommunications, banking, and insurance, providing clients with a comprehensive portfolio of services, including contact center operations, digital marketing, e-commerce support, data entry, IT support, and other business process solutions, through integrated services that include CX technology.

* transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

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