AAEON to Showcase the Next Wave of Edge AI Applications at Smart City Expo 2026

Booth C163 will host five live demonstrations featuring the technologies shaping the future of smart cities.

Taipei, Taiwan – Oct 30: AAEON (Stock Code: 6579), an industry-leading provider of edge AI solutions, today announced it will host five live demonstrations at Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona, illustrating how its platforms can support smarter mobility, urban safety, agentic workflow automation, and interactive robotics. Built on NVIDIA Jetson , AAEON’s demonstrations will highlight a range of AI applications, from real-time video analytics and emergency detection to on-device AI agents and human-machine interaction

Venue: Fira de Barcelona, Spain

Date: 3 – 5 November, 2026

Booth: Hall 3, Booth C163

The show, which now enters its 15th year, allows leaders from global companies, governments and organizations to converge and share how new technologies can be leveraged to improve urban living.

In keeping with the exhibition’s theme, AAEON’s booth will illustrate how its NVIDIA-accelerated AI systems can enable real-world smart city applications, in collaboration with leading software and hardware vendors from the global ecosystem.

AAEON’s first live demonstration will feature the MAXER-5000 AI inference server, powered by NVIDIA Jetson T5000 module . The platform will run a spatial workflow agent from ANIWEAVE powered by Avalanche Computing’s compliance-ready agentic AI software platform, which leverages resources from a number of open model families to bring secure, policy-governed edge AI operation to internal network environments.

The BOXER-8652AI , compact fanless embedded AI system accelerated by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX , will also be on display in the form of an AI video analytics solution featuring the Isarsoft Perception software platform. This demonstration will provide real-time traffic insights at the edge for the purposes of supporting smarter and safer urban mobility.

The NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano -powered BOXER-8621AI will be on-site as part of a USB camera-based object detection solution. This will incorporate device identity and AI model security software from SandGrain , USB camera-based object detection in drone vision using Network Optix Meta and Ultralytics YOLO , remote management from Balena , and runtime protection from Exein .

AAEON will also reveal a new bespoke rugged tablet, the RTC-1210-Orin NX, which will showcase the in-field potential of technologies such as Pollen Robotics’ Reachy Mini , a companion robot agent designed to enable human-machine interaction.

AAEON’s final live demonstration will show the BOXER-8640AI , powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, as part of an emergency detection and response system. Equipped with A.I Tech’s suite of over 20 applications and protocols, this will demonstrate how AI-driven video analytics can be used to expedite the detection risks in urban environments, such as poor road and weather conditions.