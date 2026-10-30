Why Family Offices Can Wait Longer

Pension funds face a different challenge. They need to ensure that assets are available to meet future payments to retirees. Their investment decisions must account for when that money will be needed, which can limit their ability to hold certain investments over the long term. Even when an investment has the potential to deliver better returns over twenty years, a pension fund may not have the flexibility to wait that long.

Family offices often have more freedom. A family investing across several generations may be able to hold an asset for decades, without the same pressure to sell at a predetermined date. This gives them a longer investment horizon than many institutional investors, although their flexibility ultimately depends on the family’s financial needs and priorities.

That flexibility can create opportunities. Investments that are difficult to sell quickly often require investors to accept additional risk or give up access to their capital for an extended period. In some cases, they may be compensated through an illiquidity premium. Family offices that do not need immediate access to their money may be better positioned to consider these opportunities, particularly when other investors are constrained by shorter investment horizons.

However, having a longer time horizon does not automatically lead to better returns. The real advantage comes from being able to hold an investment through periods of uncertainty rather than selling simply because a fund is approaching the end of its life. That flexibility can be valuable when an asset needs more time to realise its potential, although the outcome will always depend on the quality of the investment itself.

There is also a practical consideration that families cannot afford to overlook. Long-term investing requires more than the intention to hold assets for decades. Clear investment policies, appropriate legal structures and agreement between generations all matter. Without them, a change in family circumstances, a disagreement over inheritance or the need for liquidity could force a sale at the wrong time.

For family offices, patience is therefore not just a financial advantage. It needs to be built into how the family manages its wealth and makes decisions. A long investment horizon can open doors that are closed to other investors, but only if the family has the structure and commitment to see it through.