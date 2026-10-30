India Votes for UN Resolution Urging US to Lift Longstanding Embargo on Cuba

UNITED NATIONS, October 30, 2026: India has supported a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling on the United States to end its decades-old economic, trade and financial embargo against Cuba, citing the restrictions’ impact on the island nation’s economy, healthcare services and food security.

The resolution, considered during the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on October 28, received 130 votes in favour, 17 against and 25 abstentions. The annual resolution marks another diplomatic effort by the international community to press Washington to reconsider its sanctions policy towards Havana.

Delivering India’s position, Soumya Nair, Counsellor at India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, said New Delhi remained opposed to unilateral economic and financial measures that have extraterritorial implications and adversely affect the sovereignty, development and prosperity of other countries.

India urged countries to refrain from imposing or implementing such restrictions and called for existing measures to be withdrawn in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter and international law.

Highlighting the humanitarian consequences of the embargo, the Indian representative referred to the UN Secretary-General’s report on the impact of the restrictions on Cuba. She pointed to serious shortages of essential medicines, declining domestic food production and difficulties in securing fuel supplies.

India noted that shortages of more than 60 per cent of essential medicines had affected Cuba’s healthcare system, while food production had fallen by over 50 per cent during the preceding five years. Fuel-related constraints had also disrupted the functioning of hospitals, educational institutions, water supply systems and public transportation.

New Delhi called for an early resolution of the issue, stressing that international disputes should be addressed through dialogue and diplomatic engagement rather than measures that restrict economic development and access to essential services.

The latest vote also highlighted changing diplomatic positions within the international community. The resolution received 165 votes in favour in the previous year’s General Assembly session, compared with 130 support votes this year. The United States continued to defend its policy towards Cuba, while Havana has repeatedly criticised the embargo for worsening economic hardships faced by its population.

The US embargo against Cuba has remained a major point of contention in international relations for more than six decades. Successive Cuban governments have sought its removal, arguing that the restrictions limit access to international finance, trade, investment and essential supplies.

Although the General Assembly resolution is not legally binding, its adoption represents continued international pressure for a change in US policy. India’s support reflects its position in favour of multilateral engagement, respect for national sovereignty and the resolution of international differences through diplomatic channels.