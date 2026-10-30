Netanyahu Faces Tough Coalition Battle as Israel Election Produces No Clear Majority

JERUSALEM, October 30, 2026: Israel is heading towards a challenging round of government formation negotiations after the country’s latest parliamentary election left Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political alliance short of the numbers required to retain power. Although his Likud party emerged as the largest single political force, the overall results have failed to deliver a clear parliamentary mandate to either major political camp.

The final results published by Israel’s Central Elections Committee show that the Netanyahu-led bloc secured 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, while the opposition grouping associated with Gadi Eisenkot won 48 seats. Arab-led political parties collectively secured 19 seats, potentially giving them considerable influence over the next government’s formation.

A minimum of 61 seats is required to command a majority in the Israeli parliament, leaving both principal political camps dependent on negotiations, alliances and possible support from parties outside their existing blocs.

Likud finished with 27 seats, ahead of Eisenkot’s Yashar party, which secured 21. Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad movement won 12 seats, while the Joint List obtained 11. The Democrats and Ra’am secured eight seats each.

The results represent a significant political setback for Netanyahu’s governing alliance, which has lost its parliamentary advantage. The election campaign was dominated by debates surrounding national security, the government’s handling of regional conflicts, the economy and growing public dissatisfaction with the country’s political leadership.

One of the most notable developments was the increased parliamentary representation of Arab-led parties. Their combined 19 seats provide a potential route towards a majority for opposition parties willing to negotiate political cooperation. However, differences over security policy, the Palestinian issue and the future direction of the country could make such an arrangement difficult.

The opposition now faces the challenge of converting its electoral performance into a workable governing coalition. Eisenkot and other opposition leaders will need to reconcile differences among several parties while exploring possible arrangements with Arab political representatives.

Netanyahu, meanwhile, is expected to pursue discussions with existing coalition partners and other political groups in an effort to secure the support needed to remain in office. The possibility of a broader unity arrangement may also feature in the coming political discussions, although ideological differences could complicate negotiations.

The election recorded a voter turnout of 77.9 per cent, with 5,716,665 votes cast, indicating strong public participation in a closely contested political exercise.

Israel’s political leadership will now turn its attention to President Isaac Herzog, who is expected to receive the certified election results on November 4. The newly elected Knesset is scheduled to convene for its swearing-in ceremony on November 10.

The outcome has placed Israel at the beginning of another uncertain political chapter. Whether Netanyahu can assemble a new majority or the opposition succeeds in forming an alternative administration will depend on the negotiations taking place over the coming days.

For now, the election has delivered a clear message: winning the largest number of seats does not automatically translate into the ability to govern, and Israel’s next political leadership will depend on the difficult task of building a parliamentary majority.