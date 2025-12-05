TRP Infrastructure Services Acquires Highway Barricades & Services

Fort Worth, Texas,Dec 05 — TRP Infrastructure Services (“TRP”), a leading national provider of critical roadway pavement marking and traffic control solutions, today announced the acquisition of Highway Barricades & Services, LLC (“Highway Barricades”). The acquisition will enable TRP to expand its operations and better serve its customers across the Texas and Southeast markets. TRP is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington”), a Washington, D.C.-area private investment firm specializing in government-regulated industries.

Headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas, Highway Barricades provides pavement marking and traffic control services across South Texas and is a trusted partner of the Texas Department of Transportation. Highway Barricades will operate as TRP’s South Texas division, joining a like-minded safety-first organization focused on delivering high-quality and mission-critical services to its customers. TRP has provided pavement marking and traffic control services for more than 5,000 highway infrastructure projects, including complex urban interchanges, rural roadways, tollways, bridges, and city and county thoroughfares.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mitra, Bilal, and the entire Highway Barricades team to the TRP family,” said Andrew Liebert, CEO of TRP. “Their leadership, capabilities, and best-in-class reputation across South Texas will meaningfully enhance our ability to serve customers quickly and effectively across Texas and beyond.”

“The acquisition of Highway Barricades is a key milestone as we continue to scale TRP through both organic expansion and the addition of high-quality businesses in its core geographies,” said Michael Lustbader, a Managing Partner at Arlington. “As the seventh acquisition by TRP since Arlington’s investment in 2021, Highway Barricades will enable the company to continue its growth momentum and further enhance its value proposition to key government customers.”

Mitra and Bilal Khan, owners of Highway Barricades, added, “This partnership with TRP and Arlington comes at the perfect time as we continue to grow our business and deliver industry-leading services across our market. We are excited to join TRP to lead the combined company’s South Texas branch and look forward to what we will accomplish together.”