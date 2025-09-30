Turning Imagination Into Certainty for Homebuyers

For decades, buying a home in India has been an exercise in guesswork. Families walk through show flats that may not match the unit they’re buying, flip through glossy brochures, or watch slick 2D videos. But when the cheque is signed, doubt still lingers. “Will this be what I really get?”

Ajjay Parge, founder and director of Pune-based Qubit, decided that buyers deserved better. After years of working with developers to create 3D renderings, he realised the gap: customers were being asked to visualise their most expensive and emotional purchase based largely on imagination. In 2019, he launched Navigo, Qubit’s flagship tool, with a simple aim: make homebuyers feel at home before they buy one

Navigo is no ordinary walkthrough. It integrates real-time sunlight, lets buyers stand virtually anywhere in their flat, check balcony views, move furniture, and even see Vastu readings.

For the first time, customers can experience exactly what their home will look like at 8 am or 6 pm, left-wing or right-wing, before a single brick is laid. The impact has been dramatic: developers using Navigo have seen sales increase three to four times and cancellations drop to just 1%.

The numbers back up the story. With an initial ₹10 lakh investment, Qubit has already generated revenues of ₹10 crore and is now eyeing a fundraise of ₹50 crore to sharpen Navigo and scale across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

The timing couldn’t be better as India’s luxury residential real estate market, valued at $38 billion today, is projected to touch $102 billion by 2029.

But Parge’s vision stretches beyond Pune. Qubit is preparing to expand into Chennai, and for the first time, internationally, with launches planned in Dubai and Singapore. The logic is simple: whether in India or overseas, the emotional pull of home buying is universal. “We are empowering families to see their future clearly, and choose with confidence,” says Parge.

For an industry built on concrete, Qubit is proving that clarity can be the strongest foundation of all. By turning imagination into certainty, it is reshaping the way homes are sold, and the way buyers dream.