Ubigi partners with Rogers Aviation via its travel agency BlueSky to bring borderless mobile connectivity to Indian Ocean travelers

Paris, 22 July 2025 – Ubigi, a global provider of eSIM services, has formalized a strategic partnership with BlueSky, Rogers Aviation’s network of travel agencies. The aim is to offer a mobile connectivity solution integrated with travel services in a booming tourism region.

With over 50 years’ expertise in business and leisure travel, BlueSky accompanies travelers across the Indian Ocean – including Mauritius, Madagascar, Mozambique and Reunion Island. The integration of Ubigi eSIM enables customers to benefit from an immediate, cost-effective mobile connection as soon as they arrive at their destination, without the need for a physical SIM card.

“This partnership meets a growing expectation among travelers: to stay connected, simply and instantly, as soon as they land. By combining our solutions with BlueSky’s on-the-ground expertise, we’re making international mobility a whole lot easier,” emphasizes Marie-Julie Le Guen, Marketing and Operations Director at Ubigi.

A concrete response to a growing regional dynamic

This partnership takes place against a particularly buoyant backdrop. In 2024, Mauritius welcomed over 1.38 million tourists, recording growth of 6.7% compared to 2023. France remains the main outbound market, with almost 340,000 visitors, followed by Reunion and Germany. La Réunion, for its part, exceeded 550,000 visitors, an all-time record. These figures confirm the region’s renewed attractiveness, particularly for long-term leisure travel.

The average length of stay remains high, at almost 11.4 nights in Mauritius and 18 days in La Réunion, reflecting a growing need for reliable connectivity to support the entire travel experience, whether for tourism or business.

A digital experience integrated into the customer journey

The Ubigi eSIM is offered as soon as the booking is made for leisure trips, Bleisure getaways and corporate travels, in direct contact with the travel consultants at BlueSky. This seamless integration into the customer journey facilitates activation of the solution even before departure, guaranteeing a seamless connectivity experience from the moment of arrival.

This alliance illustrates a fundamental trend: the convergence of physical and digital mobility. For both Ubigi and BlueSKy, the aim is to support a new generation of travelers, more mobile, more demanding, and seeking fluidity in every aspect of their journey.