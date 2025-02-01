Union Budget 2025 brings Exciting Opportunities for the Education Sector: Mr. Ajay Singh

By Mr. Ajay Singh, Principal, The Scindia School, Gwalior

The Union Budget 2025, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, brings exciting opportunities for the education sector in India, focusing on making education more accessible and improving its quality.

The government is committed to better infrastructure, expanding digital learning, and promoting skill development, as seen with initiatives like PM SHRI. With the goal of achieving a 100% Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) by 2030, the education sector is set for major growth. However, challenges such as teacher training and ensuring equal access to quality education, especially in underserved areas, need to be addressed.

The focus on strengthening school education and improving digital connectivity is a step in the right direction towards a more inclusive and future-ready education system. Notably, the 2025 Union Budget’s transformative approach to education includes the Bharatiya Bhasha Pushtak Scheme, providing digital Indian language books to preserve linguistic heritage and enhance accessibility. This initiative aligns with the vision of nurturing globally informed, heritage-rooted students, recognizing language as a bridge to culture and identity.