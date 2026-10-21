UNIQLO Announces First Store in Jaipur, Bringing LifeWear to Rajasthan

New Delhi, 21st October, 2026: Global apparel retailer UNIQLO today announced the opening of its first store in Jaipur at Pacific Mall Jaipur on November 13, 2026. Marking the brand’s debut in Rajasthan, the new store spanning 14,500 sq. ft., will offer UNIQLO’s range of high quality, functional clothing made for everyday life. The new Jaipur store marks UNIQLO’s 22nd store in India, further strengthening the brand’s growing retail footprint.

“We are thrilled to enter a new region and introduce LifeWear to a community with rich cultural heritage and a strong appreciation for quality and craftsmanship. Our entry in Jaipur also marks an important milestone in our continued expansion and growth in India. We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and bringing them the full UNIQLO LifeWear experience, said Kenji Inoue, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, UNIQLO India.

The new store will offer LifeWear for men, women and children, featuring everyday essentials designed to provide comfort, functionality and quality for every season. Customers can explore UNIQLO’s full range of apparel and enjoy a modern shopping environment that reflects the brand’s commitment to simplicity, innovation and customer experience.

Further details about the store opening, special offers, and opening celebrations, will follow in the coming weeks.