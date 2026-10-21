fäm Properties connects DXBinteract to ChatGPT and Claude

Brokers and investors who add DXBinteract can ask either assistant what Dubai properties sold for, what they rent for and what hands over next

Dubai, UAE, Oct 21: fäm Properties has connected DXBinteract, the free Dubai property data platform it built, to ChatGPT and Claude.

It means brokers, investors and buyers can add DXBinteract to either assistant as a custom connector, sign in and ask in plain language about prices, rents, yields, future supply and developer delivery records.

The service is available now, and the answers come from DXBinteract’s market data, including analysis based on Dubai Land Department records.

“While listings tell you what sellers want, transaction records tell you what buyers actually paid,” said Firas Al Msaddi, founder and CEO of fäm Properties. “We built DXBinteract for the whole market, not just for fäm. Every broker gets the same data on the same terms as ours.

“Now a broker or an investor can ask ChatGPT or Claude to check a price against real transactions, including the prices we quote.” Questions brokers and investors can ask include:

Which Dubai communities offer the highest rental yields and strongest price growth?

DXBinteract ranks areas by gross rental yield, year-on-year price growth and transaction volume. It leaves out areas with too few transactions to give a reliable figure.

·Is this apartment overpriced? DXBinteract gives an indicative value and a low-to-high range, based on the area’s median price per square foot and recent sales of similar-sized units. It is a reference point, not a formal valuation.

·Does this developer deliver on time? DXBinteract shows how many of the developer’s projects were handed over on time, how many late and how many are still overdue, with the median delay in days. Every developer is scored the same way, Nordic by fäm included.

“An investor should be able to ask one question and understand not just what a property costs, but how it compares with the market, what returns it could generate and what risks lie ahead,” said Fateh Al Msaddi, founder of DXBinteract and COO of fäm Properties. “We’ve built the intelligence, and now AI makes it easier for everyone to use.”

Users can also compare up to six communities, side by side, and see how much of an off-plan project has sold and how far its construction has progressed.

They can track upcoming handovers and future supply, and work out gross rental yield, payback and mortgage affordability, including the cash needed upfront. Setup steps for both assistants can be found (available) at dxbinteract.com.