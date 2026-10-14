UVJC Launches NovaJet Commercial Printing System

SINGAPORE, Oct 14 — Universal Vapor Jet Corporation (UVJC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Display Corporation (UDC) (Nasdaq: OLED), today announced the official launch of NovaJet, the first commercial system built on its proprietary Universal Vapor Jet Printing (UVJP) platform.

Available to order now and ready for deployment at customer sites, NovaJet provides materials scientists, process engineers and manufacturers with a customer-ready platform to evaluate advanced materials, develop deposition processes and validate applications across a range of industries. The system deposits functional materials directly onto substrates including silicon wafers, glass, polymers and metals, supporting the development of next-generation technologies across semiconductor, electronics and other advanced manufacturing applications. Developed and built in Singapore, the system advances the commercialization of UVJP technology and expands UVJC’s ability to support customers from application development through manufacturing implementation.

“NovaJet is the first commercial realization of our Universal Vapor Jet Printing platform,” said Chandran Nair, Chief Executive Officer of UVJC. “As industries pursue increasingly advanced materials and device architectures, bridging the gap between innovation and manufacturing has become essential. NovaJet was designed to give researchers, engineers and manufacturers a highly flexible platform for advancing new materials, developing processes and accelerating the path toward commercial production.”

NovaJet is being showcased to customers, researchers and industry partners at the WESEMiBAY Semiconductor Ecosystem Conference and Expo in Shenzhen, China. Visitors to UVJC’s Booth 8G03 can view coated substrates and printed samples produced on the company’s production system in Singapore, alongside a scale model of the NovaJet platform.

From Laboratory Validation to Manufacturing

The discovery of a promising new material is only the first step toward commercial adoption. Bringing advanced materials from laboratory research into scalable manufacturing often requires extensive process development, application qualification and production optimization. NovaJet is designed to help address this challenge by providing a flexible environment where materials scientists, process engineers and manufacturers can validate advanced materials, deposition processes and applications in laboratory settings before progressing toward larger-scale production.

Built on UVJC’s proprietary UVJP technology, NovaJet enables precise, solvent-free deposition of functional materials without the use of solvents, masks or conventional lithography. By bringing multiple stages of thin-film development onto a single dry platform, NovaJet helps streamline workflows while providing greater flexibility for process exploration and optimization.

Once a process has been validated on NovaJet, UVJC can work with customers to support its transition into production through UVJP process and application intellectual property tailored to specific production requirements and end-use applications. Depending on customer needs, this may include larger-scale, automated or customised UVJP systems, including integrated, roll-to-roll and large-area production systems, over time.

Applications Across Advanced Industries

NovaJet is suited for applications where precise, solvent-free and digitally patterned deposition can offer meaningful advantages in materials development and advanced manufacturing. These include semiconductor advanced packaging, perovskites and solar technologies, biomedical and pharmaceutical applications, surface-energy modification, and sensors and monitoring systems.

The platform operates without substrate heating, making it suitable for delicate, non-planar and temperature-sensitive surfaces. It can also support multiple materials and graded compositions within a single process step, enabling the exploration of complex material systems and device architectures across a broad range of industries. By providing a pathway from early-stage research through process qualification and manufacturing scale-up, NovaJet is designed to help accelerate the translation of advanced materials innovation into commercial technologies.

Following its debut at WESEMiBAY, UVJC plans to showcase NovaJet at industry and technical events worldwide, including the 2026 MRS Fall Meeting & Exhibit in Boston, Massachusetts, which runs from 1 to 4 December.