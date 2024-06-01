Vistara Enhances in-flight Dining Menu With Regional Delicacies

Mumbai, 1 June 2024: Vistara, India’s finest full-service carrier and a joint venture of the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has elevated its inflight dining experience by adding popular regional flavours to its onboard menu. The additions celebrate India’s diverse culinary heritage, offering an exquisite gourmet dining experience to customers onboard Vistara flights.

From the royal kitchens of Awadh to the bustling streets of Mumbai, Vistara has included a repertoire of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes in its menu, that capture the essence of culinary experiences from across the country. Customers departing from Delhi and Mumbai to international routes can now savor epicurean treats like laal maas, anjeer kofta and apple badam kheer. Also, on domestic routes from Mumbai, the airline offers the option of signature dishes from the regions of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa including chicken koliwada, pav bhaji, methi thepla with sev tamatri, Parsi cutlet or the aromatic Goan fish curry. On flights from Kolkata, a delectable spread of Bengali specialties is offered, which includes Gondhoraj chicken tikka, narkel diye cholar dal, mochar chop and the authentic Kolkata chicken biryani. Furthermore, customers travelling from Chennai and Bangalore can treat themselves to delicious South Indian fare with options such as, chicken Chettinad pie, Hyderabadi chicken biryani, paneer nilgiri korma and meen moilee, among others.

Additionally, Vistara has enhanced the in-flight meals for its business class customers on long-haul flights. The first course of lunch and dinner services will now include a choice of appetizers (both vegetarian and non-vegetarian) and soup with garlic bread. Customers can also enjoy a curated selection of cheeses as part of post-meal service in addition to sumptuous desserts and fruits.

Furthermore, Vistara has revamped its amenity kits onboard for customers flying Business Class and Premium Economy cabins. The kits now feature premium offerings by Forest Essentials in Business Class and Inara in Premium Economy on all international flights over 7 hours operated on Vistara’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The Inara kits will also be offered in Business Class on all international flights over 5.5 hours operated on Vistara’s Airbus A321neo. The thoughtfully selected products prepared using therapeutic ingredients, blend ancient Ayurvedic principles with modern indulgence. With these improvements, Vistara aims to raise the bar further for a world-class onboard experience.

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, and it has been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards, besides being lauded for world-class cabin cleanliness and upholding high safety standards. The only Indian carrier to feature amongst World’s Top 20 Airlines, Vistara has been named ’16th Best Airline’ globally while also being recognised as the ‘Best Airline in India and South Asia’ for the third time in a row, ‘Best Airline Staff in India and South Asia’ for the fifth consecutive year, ‘Best Cabin Crew in India and South Asia’ for the third time in a row and ‘Best Business Class Airline in India and South Asia’ for the second time in a row at the coveted World Airline Awards 2023 by Skytrax. Vistara has also been recognised with the World’s 4th Youngest Aircraft Fleet and Asia’s 2nd Youngest Aircraft Fleet awards in 2024 by ch-aviation.