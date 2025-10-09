VistaShares Continues to Add to Its Legends + Income ETF Suite with the Launch of DRKY

SAN FRANCISCO & BOSTON & NEW YORK, October 09, 2025 — VistaShares, an innovative asset manager seeking to disrupt the status quo in thematic exposures, income investing, is adding a new ETF today with the launch of the VistaShares Target 15™ DRUKMacro Distribution ETF (DRKY).

DRKY is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide investors with a core equity portfolio that generally mirrors the top publicly disclosed holdings of the Duquesne Family Office, the private investment firm of Stanley Druckenmiller, a legend in the field of global macroeconomic strategy. DRKY simultaneously pursues 15% annual income, distributed monthly, through an options-based investment strategy. *

The fund’s design is similar in approach to that which underpins the VistaShares Target 15™ Berkshire Select Income ETF (OMAH) and the VistaShares Target 15™ ACKtivist Distribution ETF (ACKY).

OMAH has been one of this year’s breakout ETF hits, as it has gathered nearly $600 million in assets since it began trading on March 5th. ACKY has received similar attention and investor interest as it has exceeded $30 million in assets in only 3 weeks of live trading.

With OMAH, VistaShares pioneered an entirely new approach to the fast-growing category of equity- and options-powered strategies as it provides investors with exposure to an equity portfolio designed to reflect a select group of the publicly disclosed investments of Berkshire Hathaway while an actively managed options overlay aims to achieve an annual income target of 15%, distributed 1.25% monthly. ACKY takes a similar approach to mirroring the equity portfolio of Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital, with the same target income component.

“Global macro strategies are top of mind for many investors as we find ourselves in a time where a range of large-scale macroeconomic factors are leaving markets whipsawed,” said Adam Patti, CEO of VistaShares. “No conversation on global macro approaches would be complete without the inclusion of the acumen of someone like Stanley Druckenmiller, and we’re thrilled to be bringing DRKY to market as we add to our suite of funds that allow investors to ‘invest like the best’ while also incorporating an attractive income component.”