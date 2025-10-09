SPAR Group, Inc. Marks Progress Under New President

CHARLOTTE, N.C., October 09, 2025 — SPAR Group (“SGRP” or the “Company”), an innovative services company offering comprehensive merchandising, marketing and distribution solutions to retailers and brands across North America, today announces strategic and leadership advancements. Commencing a new chapter for SPAR Group, management anticipates outperforming key financial metrics in 2026, following nearly two years of strategic alternatives work, the divestment of offshore businesses and the repositioning of its operations. The Company recently named William Linnane as President, based on his demonstrated strategic leadership. Linnane has consistently delivered robust revenue goals while driving a strong sales pipeline across the Company’s core markets, along with disciplined expense control throughout the organization.

SPAR recently named retail industry expert Josh Jewett as SPAR’s Chief Technology Officer, reporting to Linnane, to lead the Company’s vision for digital transformation and innovation. Jewett brings a unique and valuable perspective, having served as a Fortune 500 CIO and spent the last five years working with innovative, early-stage software companies. Under his leadership, the Company will focus on key partnerships and solutions aimed at further transforming internal operations, while providing enhanced value to clients that drives competitive differentiation.

William Linnane, President of SPAR Group, commented, “I am excited to lead the team in this next level of strategic growth and expansion of the Company. This important new chapter for SPAR Group includes a deep strategic focus on delighting our customers, growing and scaling the business, improving operational efficiencies and leveraging our technology platforms, which is why it is essential that we welcome Josh Jewett to the SPAR team. He is truly a world-class leader in technology and AI expertise and is critical as we transform SPAR’s go-to-market strategy, providing highly differentiated, superior value to new and existing customers.”

“The Board is confident that William’s leadership and Josh’s technical expertise will be instrumental in executing the company’s strategy. Together with SPAR’s talented team and partners, we are well-positioned to build on our foundation, accelerate growth and create meaningful results for our clients and shareholders,” said James Gillis, Executive Chairman of the SPAR Group Board of Directors.