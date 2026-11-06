VUEniq Launches Video-First Talent Platform as Job Growth Slows, Reveals 50 Best U.S. Cities to Start a Career After College

New platform helps graduates showcase their potential beyond the résumé while helping employers discover stronger talent matches

GREEN BAY, Wis., November 6, 2026 – For recent college graduates, landing a first professional job can be a frustrating catch-22: employers want experience, but candidates need someone to give them an opportunity to gain it. At the same time, employers face crowded applicant pools and the challenge of identifying promising candidates from résumés alone.

VUEniq, a new video-first talent discovery platform, is launching with a mission to help candidates stand out and employers find stronger matches. VUEniq gives job seekers another way to introduce themselves through 60-second video introductions. Rather than relying exclusively on a written résumé, candidates can present themselves directly and give employers another perspective when evaluating talent.

To bring attention to the challenges facing early-career job seekers, the company has also identified its 50 best U.S. metropolitan areas to consider for starting a professional career in 2027, highlighting markets with a combination of professional opportunities, employer diversity and the potential to build a career while managing the cost of living.

Columbus, Ohio, ranks No. 1 on VUEniq’s list, followed by Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; and Charlotte, North Carolina. The ranking reflects VUEniq’s assessment of the relative appeal of each market for graduates entering the workforce, with an emphasis on career opportunities rather than lifestyle or entertainment.

“Getting that first job is one of the biggest hurdles in building a career. Employers want to see experience, but Graduates want to be viewed for their potential, not limited by their experience,” said Portia Van Drisse, founder and CEO of VUEniq. “We want to help people communicate their strengths and potential in a more personal way, while helping employers discover candidates they might otherwise overlook.”

A Different Way to Discover Talent

Traditional hiring often relies heavily on résumés, credentials and application forms. While those tools provide useful information, they may not fully communicate a candidate’s personality, communication skills, motivation or potential.

VUEniq includes several features designed to support talent discovery:

60-second video introductions: Candidates can introduce themselves, share their interests and strengths, and provide employers with a more personal view of who they are.

Explore Talent: Employers can discover candidates through a video-first experience designed to make talent easier to explore.

Talent Tracks: The platform helps organize talent discovery around relevant areas of interest and potential career opportunities.

Internal talent visibility: Employers can use the platform to help surface talent within their own organizations, giving employees greater visibility and helping companies identify potential matches for internal opportunities.

VUEniq is designed to give both candidates and employers another way to approach talent discovery, particularly when a person’s potential may not be fully reflected in a traditional résumé.

Where New Graduates Should Consider Starting Their Careers

VUEniq’s Top 50 ranking recognizes that the city where a graduate begins a career can shape access to employers, professional opportunities and financial independence.

The company considered several factors when assessing metropolitan areas, including the breadth of professional opportunities, potential entry points for candidates with limited experience, diversity of employers and industries, early-career earning potential, and the cost of living.

The ranking was informed by publicly available employment and wage information, cost-of-living resources and published analyses of graduate job markets, including ADP Research’s 2026 analysis of graduate employment markets, Zillow’s 2026 ranking of markets for college graduates, and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics metropolitan employment and wage estimates.

The list reflects VUEniq’s editorial assessment rather than a formal statistical scoring model. It is intended as a practical guide for graduates exploring their options, not a guarantee of employment or a prediction of any individual’s chances of being hired.

VUEniq’s Top 10 Cities to Start a Career After College in 2027

1. Columbus, Ohio: A diverse economy spanning healthcare, finance, insurance, education, logistics and technology gives graduates several potential career paths.

2. Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina: Technology, healthcare, life sciences, research and business services create opportunities across a range of professional fields.

3. Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas: A large business ecosystem spanning corporate headquarters, finance, healthcare, logistics and technology offers a broad range of potential employers.

4. Atlanta, Georgia: Opportunities in logistics, finance, healthcare, media, technology and corporate operations give graduates multiple industries to explore.

5. Charlotte, North Carolina: Financial services anchor a market that also offers opportunities in healthcare, energy, logistics and corporate operations.

6. Indianapolis, Indiana: Healthcare, life sciences, insurance, logistics and manufacturing provide a range of professional opportunities in a market with a comparatively manageable cost structure.

7. Houston, Texas: Energy, healthcare, engineering, logistics, manufacturing and professional services offer routes into a variety of careers.

8. Tampa-St. Petersburg, Florida: Healthcare, financial services, technology and business operations create several potential paths into professional employment.

9. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: Healthcare, robotics, engineering, technology, universities and financial services offer opportunities across established and emerging industries.

10. Nashville, Tennessee: Healthcare, corporate services, logistics and other professional sectors create opportunities for graduates with a range of backgrounds.

The ranking also includes markets such as Birmingham, Alabama; Phoenix, Arizona; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Austin, Texas; and Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, which offer their own combinations of professional opportunities and economic trade-offs.

VUEniq emphasizes that there is no single best city for every graduate. A market that is attractive for a biotechnology graduate may look different for someone pursuing finance, engineering, marketing or cybersecurity. Housing costs, likely starting pay, qualifications and the types of employers in a person’s field all matter.

The rankings are at: VUEniq Top 50 ranking and city-by-city explanations

Helping Candidates Show More Than a Résumé

The ranking reflects a broader issue in the transition from education to employment: candidates need opportunities to demonstrate their abilities, while employers need better ways to recognize potential.

For graduates without years of professional experience, a résumé may offer only a partial picture. A video introduction gives candidates another way to communicate their strengths, interests and ambitions. For employers, it creates an additional perspective to consider when discovering talent.

“People are more than a list of previous jobs and qualifications,” Van Drisse said. “We believe candidates should have more opportunities to show employers who they are, what they bring to the table and where they could contribute.”

VUEniq is designed to make that introduction easier and help employers broaden how they discover potential candidates.

Availability

VUEniq offers free access for job seekers, students and employees. Employers can receive 60 days of free early access to the platform.

To learn more, visit https://vueniqtalent.com.