Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy Strengthens Market Position Through Expanded Limited Distribution Network

DEERFIELD, Ill., August 20, 2025 — Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy has expanded its limited distribution drug (LDD) network to now include 265 products, placing it among the leading networks in specialty pharmacies. LDDs are specialty medications that are available through select specialty pharmacies chosen by the drug manufacturer and are often medications with complex regimens, high costs and/or require special handling. As the largest independent specialty pharmacy not directly affiliated with a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy is able to collaborate with any partner.

“As the limited distribution drug network continues to grow, our specialty pharmacy teams across the country are equipped to support manufacturers in getting their medications to patients who need it most,” said Tracey James, RPh, chief operating officer, Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy. “Our independence allows us to work with any payers, pharmaceutical companies, providers and other care partners.”

Specialty pharmacy is one of the fastest-growing segments in healthcare, with specialty drugs now representing about 75% of the new drugs in development. Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy understands the complexities that come with novel specialty medications, so it has a team of specialty pharmacists, nurses, patient advocates, insurance specialists and other experts that are specifically trained to support patients with their unique health conditions.

Limited distribution drugs that were added to the Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy network in 2025 include, but is not limited to:

Yeztugo (lenacapavir), manufactured by Gilead, is the first and only FDA-approved twice-yearly option for HIV prevention as of August 2025.

Nemluvio (nemolizumab), manufactured by Galderma, is approved for the treatment of patients 12 years and older with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in combination with topical corticosteroids and/or calcineurin inhibitors when the disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies. It is also approved to treat adults with prurigo nodularis.

Imkeldi (imatinib), manufactured by Shorla Oncology, is approved to treat certain forms of leukemia and other cancers.