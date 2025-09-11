World Defense Show Sees Strong Global Demand with 96% of Exhibition Space Booked for Third Edition

London, UK – 11 September 2025: World Defense Show (WDS), founded by the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) in Saudi Arabia, announced today from DSEI (Defence and Security Equipment International) 2025 that 96% of its total exhibition space has already been booked for its third edition. This remarkable demand, coupled with participation from a record 80 exhibiting countries – a significant increase from previous editions – clearly demonstrates the unparalleled global standing and international confidence WDS has attained within the defense industry.

The World Defense Show team is present at DSEI 2025, leveraging the opportunity to connect with industry leaders and share the unprecedented momentum building for World Defense Show 2026, taking place from February 8-12, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“The overwhelming demand for exhibition space at WDS 2026, with three out of four halls already sold out, leaving only 4% of space available. This underscores the show’s rapid ascent as a pivotal global platform for the defense community,” said Andrew Pearcey, CEO of World Defense Show. “Our presence here at DSEI allows us to engage directly with key stakeholders and highlight how WDS is accelerating future-defining outcomes for the global defense community.”

World Defense Show 2026 is expected to welcome 925 exhibitors—marking a sharp rise from 773 in 2024. The United Kingdom continues to be a key participant for WDS, with a strong and growing presence at the 2026 show. Currently, 28 companies from the UK are confirmed to participate, with an expected increase to 35-40 as final confirmations are made, including companies participating with UKDSE. Top UK defense companies such as BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce, Draken, Systematic, and Rheinmetall UK are among the confirmed exhibitors. Notably, the UK Pavilion has seen an impressive 15% growth since 2024, reflecting the increasing strategic alignment between the UK defense sector and the opportunities presented by WDS and Saudi Vision 2030.

Under its 2026 theme, ‘The Future of Defense Integration,’ WDS is placing a strong emphasis on cutting-edge integrative technologies, with the Future Defense Lab serving as a cornerstone of this vision. This dedicated innovation engine will showcase new and emerging technologies across critical domains, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Unmanned Systems, Robotics, Autonomous Vehicles, Quantum Technologies, Cyber Security, Space-based Technology, and Advanced Materials. A dedicated content theater within the Future Defense Lab will facilitate stimulating discussions on the trajectory of the industry, while a new Investor Program will connect investors directly with exhibitors, fostering opportunities for investment in groundbreaking defense solutions.

“The Future Defense Lab will give attendees a deep understanding of emerging trends that will shape the defense landscape,” explained Pearcey. “Our goal is to inspire the next generation of defense innovators and foster connections that lead to future collaborations and partnerships, bridging the gap between startups, government, and academic institutions.”

WDS 2026 is set to be its most impactful event to date, with expanded exhibition space spanning 273,000 sqm – a 58% increase since 2022 – alongside a suite of new features including the Unmanned Systems Zone, Naval Zone, and Saudi Supply Chain Zone, all designed to accelerate future-defining outcomes for the global defense community.

As exhibition space is now extremely limited, WDS urges interested exhibitors to finalize their participation promptly. Concurrently, the registration portal for trade visitors has officially launched, inviting individuals and corporations to secure their badge for the third edition.