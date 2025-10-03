World of Concrete India Expo 2025 to Drive Conversations on Decarbonisation, Sustainability, High-Rise Construction, and Future-Ready Technologies

Mumbai, 03rd October 2025: Informa Markets in India, the country’s leading B2B exhibitions organiser, is gearing up to host the 11th edition of World of Concrete India (WoC India) 2025, scheduled from 8th – 10th October 2025 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC), Goregaon, Mumbai. The three-day expo will bring together 250+ exhibitors, 400+ brands and over 18,000 industry professionals across the globe, solidifying its place as India’s most influential platform for the construction and infrastructure ecosystem. With products spanning concrete, masonry, construction equipment, and allied technologies, the event will serve as a comprehensive networking and knowledge-sharing platform for architects, engineers, contractors, builders, project managers, consultants, real estate buyers, and government authorities.

This year’s edition will also spotlight the theme “Comprehensive Concrete Review: A Complete Supply Chain” through a series of conferences, masterclasses, conclaves, and innovation showcases across three impactful days. Global participation will be strong with German Pavilion along with exhibitors from Korea, China, the USA, and Spain, bringing global expertise and cutting-edge solutions to the Indian concrete industry. Further strengthening the platform, 1Lattice joins as the Knowledge Partner, while GRIHA supports the initiative, reinforcing the event’s focus on sustainability, innovation, and collaborative growth across the construction ecosystem.

Speaking on the announcement of the 11th Edition of World of Concrete India, Mr Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “India’s construction and cement sectors are at a pivotal juncture, poised for accelerated growth driven by sustained infrastructure investments and government initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The construction industry, currently valued at over USD 1.2 trillion, is projected to more than double by 2030, reaching USD 2.13 trillion. This upward trajectory is reflected in the 8% rise in cement production in early 2025 and an anticipated 7–8% increase in demand in FY26, particularly from the real estate sector.

As the industry embraces sustainability in line with India’s net-zero goals, the shift toward greener technologies and alternative materials is no longer optional, it’s essential. The World of Concrete India continues to play a crucial role in this transformation by serving as a platform that drives innovation, encourages dialogue, and connects key stakeholders working to build a resilient and future-ready ecosystem.”

Industry & Association Participation

The 2025 edition of the expo is poised to showcase a stellar lineup of brands, including Jindal Panther Cement, Jindal Panther TMT Rebars, JSW Cement, Godrej Construction, Sika India, Adani Cement, UltraTech Cement, Fosroc Chemicals, Chryso Chemicals, , Normet Chemicals, Vyara Tiles Ltd, Neptune Industries, Natural Cemeco Pvt Ltd, Appollo Infratech Pvt Ltd, CHIR-AYU Controls Pvt Ltd, Sievert 20 Microns Building Materials Pvt Ltd, Q-Green Techcon Pvt Ltd, Kemit Chemicals Pvt Ltd, to name a few. Furthermore, the event will receive backing from esteemed associations such as the National Real Estate Development Council, (NAREDCO) Maharashtra, the Builders Association of India, RMCMA, Precast Manufactures Association of India (PMAI), Drycotec – Dry Mortar Association, Architects, Engineers and Surveyors Association (AESA), Indian Concrete Institute (Pune Chapter) and Ferrocement Society (India).

Day 1 will spotlight Innovations in Concrete Technology, beginning with a panel discussion on “Extreme Excavation Projects: Managing the Increasing Demands of Aggregates in Concrete”, followed by insightful presentations from Readymix Construction Machinery Ltd., Jindal Steel, and the Builders Association of India. Day 2 will emphasize Innovation and Efficiency in Concrete, featuring a panel discussion on “Innovation in Making Concrete”, presentations by Sika India and Normet India, and a session from JSW Cement. Discussions will continue with a panel on “High-Rise Buildings – Speed, Quality, and Challenges”, a presentation by Adani Cement, and a thematic focus on “Decarbonising India’s Built Environment with Build Ahead.” Day 3 will concentrate on Sustainable Design and Standards, beginning with a panel on “Mastering Concrete Design” accompanied by a presentation from Jindal Panther Cement. The day will also include panels on “Sustainable Methods and Materials” and “Concrete Testing & Standards”, complemented by a presentation from Jindal Steel and HROC.

Construction Industry Outlook

India’s construction sector continues to witness rapid expansion, supported by flagship government initiatives, FDI-friendly reforms, and an increasing focus on sustainability. In May 2025, cement volumes surged by 9% year-on-year, reaching 39.6 million metric tonnes, aadditionally, cement production is anticipated to reach 480–485 million metric tonnes in FY26, up from 453 million metric tonnes in FY25, reflecting the sector’s resilience and growth potential. Large-scale programmes such as the National Infrastructure Pipeline, Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail, and the Chennai–Bengaluru Expressway are reinforcing India’s status as one of the world’s fastest-growing construction markets. Complementing this momentum, the government is preparing a ₹5,000 crore national mission to incentivise sustainable steel production, leveraging concessional loans, risk guarantees, and advanced technologies to drive decarbonisation in the sector.

As World of Concrete India 2025 approaches, the anticipation among industry professionals continues to build. This landmark event not only marks a decade of innovation and progress in the construction sector but also serves as a vital hub for collaboration and knowledge-sharing.

