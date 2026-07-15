Building global careers begins at UWA India: scholarships, world-class faculty and an international student experience

Mumbai, July 15: The University of Western Australia, one of Australia’s research-intensive universities and a member of the prestigious Group of Eight, has opened applications for its India campuses in Mumbai and Chennai, offering Indian students the opportunity to earn an internationally recognised Australian degree while studying closer to home.

Students applying for the upcoming intake can also apply for merit-based scholarships of up to 50 per cent of tuition fees. The scholarships are designed to recognise academic excellence and make world-class Australian education more accessible to talented Indian students.

Ranked 77th globally in the QS World University Rankings 2026 and with 10 subjects ranked among the world’s top 50, UWA combines academic excellence with research-led learning and strong graduate outcomes.

As the first Go8 university to establish campuses in India, UWA is bringing the same curriculum, academic standards and globally recognised degree offered at its Perth campus to students in India.

Students can choose from undergraduate and postgraduate programs across Business, Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cyber Security, Economics, Enterprise and Innovation, MBA and Information Technology – disciplines aligned with India’s rapidly evolving economy and future workforce needs.

UWA Vice-Chancellor Professor Amit Chakma said Indian students were looking for an education that not only provides global academic credentials but also prepared them for successful international careers.

“At UWA India, students will learn through the same curriculum and academic standards as our Perth campus, be taught by internationally accomplished faculty, engage with industry and graduate with a globally recognised Australian degree,” Professor Chakma said.“We encourage students to apply early and take advantage of the scholarships available for this intake.”

Beyond the classroom, UWA India offers students an international university experience through modern learning spaces, research-led education, leadership opportunities, student clubs and industry engagement.

Students will benefit from teaching by faculty members from UWA’s Perth campus alongside leading academics in India, providing exposure to global perspectives and contemporary industry practices.

At UWA India, career readiness is embedded into the student experience from day one. Through internships, live industry projects, career mentoring, networking opportunities and practical learning, students will develop the skills and confidence required to succeed in a rapidly evolving global workforce.

UWA’s extensive industry ecosystem – including collaborations with organisations such as Deloitte, EY, KPMG, PwC, IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Rio Tinto and Woodside Energy – will help create pathways to internships, industry projects and global career opportunities, empowering graduates to build successful careers in India and around the world.

Scholarship applications are open until Thursday 30 July 2026 for the upcoming intake. Students wishing to be considered for scholarships are encouraged to apply before Wednesday 15 July 2026.