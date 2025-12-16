Embassy Academy Hosts Two Major Inter-School Competitions, Celebrating Talent, Creativity, and Sportsmanship

Mumbai, Dec 16: Embassy Academy, North Bangalore’s leading CBSE school, successfully hosted two major inter-school competitions, welcoming enthusiastic participation from students, parents, and educators across the city.

The second edition of the Annual Inter-School Sports Competition, GUSTO 2025, was held on 29th November and featured high-energy contests in Chess, Skating, and Taekwondo for students from Nursery to Grade VIII. Young athletes showcased remarkable skill, teamwork, and sportsmanship throughout the event. Princeton School lifted the winners’ trophy in Chess, Euro School Chimney Hills emerged champions in Taekwondo, and DPS North claimed the top position in Skating. Embassy Academy proudly secured the runners-up trophies in both Chess and Skating, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

In partnership with Faber-Castell, the school also hosted its inaugural Inter-School Art Competition for students from Nursery to Grade V, themed “Celebrating Creativity with Sustainability.” Children impressed the judges with their imaginative artworks envisioning a greener future, with DPS North taking home the winners’ trophy. Parents attended an exclusive Faber-Castell workshop, where they engaged in hands-on creative activities and received participation certificates.

“We’re proud to bring together bright minds and creative talents, fostering an environment where holistic development thrives. Our campus is dedicated to nurturing curiosity, innovation, and collaboration, empowering every individual to grow, excel, and contribute meaningfully to our shared culture of excellence,” said Rajeshwari B C, Principal, Embassy Academy.

Embassy Academy extends heartfelt congratulations to all medalists and thanks participating schools, parents, and partners for making these events inspiring showcases of community, creativity, and achievement.