Jean-Luc Maurange succeeds François Michel as CEO of the John Cockerill Group

Dec 16: The Board of Directors of John Cockerill has announced that François Michel has decided to pursue other professional opportunities for personal reasons. He will step down from his position on December 31, 2025. The Board of Directors would like to commend his commitment and thank François Michel for his contribution to the Group over the past three years. We wish him every success in his future career. The Board of Directors ofhas announced thathas decided to pursue other professional opportunities for personal reasons. Hestep down from his position on December 31, 2025. The Board of Directors would like to commend his commitment and thankfor his contribution to theover the past three years. We wish him every success in his future career.

In order to ensure seamless continuity, the Board of Directors has appointed Jean – Luc Maurange as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. Already widely recognized within the John Cockerill Group , which he successfully led from 2018 to 2022, Jean – Luc Maurange currently sits on the Board of Directors of the Group and its subsidiaries John Cockerill Hydrogen, John Cockerill Defense, and Rely. He also played a key role in the recent acquisition of Arquus. His in-depth and up-to-date knowledge of the Group ‘s affairs will ensure the effective implementation of the Group ’s strategy and the continuity of its operations.

John Cockerill ‘s strategic ambition remains unchanged in its various fields of activity (energy, defense, hydrogen, metallurgy, industrial services, and essential infrastructure). In an unstable international context that nevertheless offers major opportunities for the Group ‘s activities, John Cockerill reaffirms the relevance of its multi-sector model and the long-term vision of its activities.