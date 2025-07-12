In a Time of Uncertainty for Higher Ed, MIT’s Lori Glover Shares a Framework for Building Sustainable Partnerships

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 12, 2025 — As colleges and universities face new challenges and shifting expectations, the Academic Leadership Group is hosting a timely session on how leaders can build lasting partnerships.

On Thursday, July 17, 2025, Lori Glover, Managing Director of Global Strategic Alliances at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), will share practical insights on designing durable, values-aligned collaborations. The session is part of ALG’s Empowered Leader Webinar Series and is open to academic leaders across institutions.

Drawing from her new book, Innovation Alchemy, Glover will introduce a clear framework for building partnerships that move beyond short-term gains.

“This is a chance to rethink how we engage across institutions and sectors,” said Lori Glover. “Connecting industry and academia provides the fuel for the Innovation Supply Chain that enables economic growth and positive societal impact.”

Glover has led many of MIT CSAIL’s complex partnerships encompassing research, talent, professional programs, and the start-up ecosystem. She has a rare perspective on what works in high-stakes environments.

“Lori brings clarity to a space that often feels messy,” said Jennifer K. Stine, co-founder and president of the Academic Leadership Group, “At a time when many are being asked to do more with less, her approach gives leaders a way forward that is strategic and actionable.”

Event Details

Title: Innovation Alchemy — Building and Sustaining Partnerships in Higher Ed

Date: Thursday, July 17, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM CEST