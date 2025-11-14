Masterclass Space Launches CharvIQ AI at GESS Dubai 2025, Redefining the Future of Smart Education Consulting

India, 14th November 2025: Masterclass Space, a global leader in test preparation and admissions consulting, today announced the launch of CharvIQ AI, an advanced artificial intelligence platform set to transform personalised college guidance. The unveiling took place at GESS Dubai 2025, the Middle East’s leading education exhibition, spotlighting breakthrough technologies redefining the future of learning.

With operations spanning over 25 countries, Masterclass Space has long been synonymous with excellence in educational guidance for SAT, ACT, AP, and international admissions. The introduction of CharvIQ AI marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to make expert-led, data-driven consulting accessible and affordable for students worldwide.

CharvIQ AI functions as an intelligent education consultant that analyzes a student’s academic record, past achievements, and interests to recommend best-fit universities and customized profile-building activities. Unlike conventional platforms that merely generate college lists, CharvIQ AI provides actionable guidance on how students can enhance their profiles to align with their target institutions.

Supported by real counselors, CharvIQ AI combines the precision of artificial intelligence with the empathy of human expertise, helping students and partner consultants significantly reduce time and cost associated with first-hand consulting.

“Education must evolve with technology while retaining the human touch,” added Aditya Shanker, Co-founder and CEO of Masterclass Space. “CharvIQ AI bridges this divide, delivering intelligent, empathetic, and globally relevant consulting that aligns with every learner’s unique aspirations. “CharvIQ AI represents our commitment to democratizing access to world-class educational consulting,” said Atul Verma, Chief Operating Officer, Masterclass Space. “By simplifying the complex college admission journey and making firsthand guidance more affordable, we are empowering students and consultants alike to focus on building stronger, purpose-driven profiles.

Masterclass Space envisions CharvIQ AI as more than a consulting tool; it is the foundation of a holistic educational ecosystem. Upcoming features, including psychometric testing and student mental wellness modules, will further streamline the admissions process while addressing the broader needs of students navigating high-stakes academic transitions.

Through CharvIQ AI, Masterclass Space is setting a new benchmark for the education consulting industry, where technology, mentorship, and inclusivity converge to deliver meaningful outcomes for learners worldwide.