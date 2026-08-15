Stonyhurst Celebrates Strong A Level Results and University Destinations

Aug 15:Stonyhurst is celebrating the achievements of its 2026 leavers following the publication of this year’s A Level and CTEC results, with pupils securing strong academic outcomes and places at leading universities in the UK and internationally.

Stonyhurst continued to perform above the national average at all measures. Across A Level, IB and Cambridge Technical qualifications 46% of outcomes were graded at A-A equivalent or better, with 59% of outcomes graded at A-B equivalent or better. Stonyhurst is placed within the top 25% of schools nationally for pupil progress, with a number of individual subjects performing within the top 1% and top 10%.

These results follow an excellent performance from Stonyhurst’s International Baccalaureate pupils earlier this summer, who achieved an average score of 36 points, five points above the international average, with 89% of pupils scoring above this average. CTEC results also continued to shine, with 100% of pupils achieving a Distinction or Distinction across Business and Sport. Together, these results reflect the strength and breadth of Stonyhurst’s Sixth Form (Higher Line) pathways.

Stonyhurst leavers are now preparing to take their next steps, with over 60% heading to Russell Group universities alongside leading international destinations including Bocconi University in Italy, ICADE in Madrid, the University of St Gallen in Switzerland, Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, IE University in Spain and the Technical University of Munich in Germany, demonstrating the global connectedness and perspectives of Stonyhurst and our pupils.

Leavers will pursue a diverse range of courses including Medicine, Law, Pharmacy, Engineering, Bioscience, Economics and Philosophy, reflecting the breadth of their interests and ambitions. Stonyhurst’s emphasis remains on the right pathway for each leaver, rather than an overbearing emphasis on institutional prestige as the determining factor.

William Doherty, Head of Stonyhurst, said: