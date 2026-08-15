Zee 5 Expands Its Malayalam Storytelling Universe with Bold New Originals, Sports and Unconventional Formats

~Drama, romance, football, and reality come together in a Malayalam line-up designed to reflect the many worlds, moods and voices shaping entertainment in Kerala~

Kochi, Aug 15: Kerala has always had a profound relationship with stories and storytelling. As audience tastes evolve, Zee 5 is committed to looking beyond conventional genres and bringing to life narratives inspired by the people, passions, and cultural pulse that define the state today. With its latest slate, the platform is taking a bold step in bringing stories audiences know and love, while making room for new voices, genres and formats. The line-up brings together drama, romance, sport, music and contemporary storytelling, reflecting an unconventional mix that mirrors the many facets of Kerala’s entertainment culture.

Celebrating Kerala’s enduring passion for football, the slate features highly anticipated titles such as Panthadikkam, featuring Mammootty and Vyshakh Perambra and Malabar Cup, starring Ashwant Lal and Vineeth Vasudevan. Alongside these are originals such as A Queen and Secrets of Vellimala, both produced by TrendsAd; Bangalore Boys, produced by Aroma Movies and featuring Shabin Shahul, Rishi Kaini, Pranav, and Amrutha; and Sathyameva, produced by Aroma Movies and starring Rony David Raj. The slate also features Corporate Love Story, Muthassi, and Yakobinte Koodaram. Further expanding the offering is Kerala Underground, a Zee 5 original hip-hop reality show featuring The Imbachi, Dabzee, Parimal Shais, and MC Cooper. The platform will also premiere post-theatrical releases including Balan: The Boy, featuring Chidambaram, and Uyir, starring Roshan Andrew.

Sports continue to be a key pillar of the offering, with globally celebrated properties including FIFA, Bundesliga, Serie A, Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana, and ILT20. More than just sporting events, these properties reflect a passion shared across generations and communities, bringing fans together through rivalries, unforgettable moments, and a collective spirit of celebration.

Lloyd C Xavier, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Business Head, Tamil & Malayalam, Zee 5, said, “Kerala has never been a market where audiences are satisfied with entertainment that simply follows a formula. There is an enduring appetite here for new voices, new ideas, and stories that feel connected to the world around them. With this slate, we wanted to build on that instinct – from the energy of Kerala’s hip-hop scene in Kerala Underground to the deep connection with football reflected in Malabar Cup and Panthadikkam. We will continue to strike a balance between celebrating the stories and themes that audiences already love and empowering creators to bring fresh, distinctive perspectives to Kerala’s vibrant and diverse entertainment landscape.”

Zee 5’s Malayalam offering extends beyond originals, bringing together a wider mix of entertainment across genres and formats. This includes premium animation titles such as Aiyappan, Garuda, Vikram Vetal, Shiv Sati, Chandrakanta, Tirupati Balaji, Narmada, and Ram Anjanay Yudh, along with kids’ content including Barbarik and Kundaka Mandakka.

With this slate, Zee 5 continues to expand the canvas of Malayalam entertainment, bringing together stories that are unstoppable in their range and spread across the many ways that Kerala engages with culture, sport, and storytelling. The focus is not on one kind of audience or one kind of story, but on creating a platform where different voices, formats, and experiences can find their place.