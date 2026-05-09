Tally Education Crosses 1 Million Learners, Strengthening Employer Trust in Job-Ready Talent

May 09, Bengaluru: As India’s skilling ecosystem increasingly focuses on employability and job readiness, Tally Education, the education arm of Tally Solutions, has crossed 1 million learners. This milestone marks a significant step in building a job-ready workforce in accounting and finance across India, backed by certifications that employers trust and hire from.

India’s skilling outcomes have long been constrained not just by access to learning, which is abundant and getting more so in the AI era, but by employer trust in credentials. Tally Education’s certification operates as an employer-trusted signal at the point of hiring. This is particularly relevant in MSMEs formalising under GST and digital compliance, a segment where most of India’s incremental jobs will be created over the next decade.

This milestone also reflects the scale at which learners are engaging with Tally’s structured, outcome-driven skilling that translates into real employment opportunities. Though it represents only a part of Tally’s wider impact, with generations of professionals having built careers and businesses by learning and working on Tally over the years, long before formal certification pathways were introduced in 2016 through Tally Education.

In response to the growing demand for job-ready talent in accounting and finance, the organisation has since expanded access to learning through a strong network of academic and skilling partners, anchored in certification that employers across sectors trust at the point of hiring, ensuring learners not only acquire skills but also demonstrate real-world job readiness.

Today, it reports an average placement rate of approximately 75% across its certified learners, and crucially, the strongest concentration of that reach is in Tier II and Tier III markets, where formal employment opportunities are limited. Many of these learners are entering the workforce as first-generation professionals, accessing employment opportunities across sectors such as BFSI, retail, and MSMEs.

This is supported by a robust ecosystem of over 3,600 partners, including colleges, training institutes, government skilling missions, and CSR/NGO programmes, across more than 500 towns and cities. Through this network, it continues to enable access to both learning and employment opportunities at scale.

Speaking on the milestone, Tejas Goenka, Managing Director, Tally Solutions, said: “For years, people have learned Tally in many different ways, but the real challenge was giving employers confidence in those skills. Our focus has been on building that trust through certification, so businesses can hire with confidence and learners can enter the workforce better prepared. This milestone reflects how that shift is playing out at scale.” Bhuwaneshwari B, Executive Vice President, Tally Education, added: “Learners today are looking for clear outcomes, whether it is a job, career progression, or entrepreneurial opportunity. Our approach has been to support this journey end-to-end, combining accessible learning with credible certification that employers trust.”

Looking ahead, Tally Education plans to deepen its investment in the same model, expanding employer-aligned certification depth, growing its partner network into more towns and government skilling programmes, and strengthening the connection between learner outcomes and the formal accounting and finance workforce that India’s MSME economy is building. As the country’s economy continues to formalise, Tally Education’s continued focus on employer-trusted credentialing positions it as a foundational contributor to India’s evolving skilling architecture.