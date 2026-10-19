Token Launches TokenCore Card

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct 19 –Token, the biometric identity assurance company, today unveiled TokenCore™ Card at Authenticate U.S. 2026 (booth K4, Omni La Costa Resort & Spa). The biometric smart card brings FIDO2 passwordless authentication, on-device fingerprint verification, and Bluetooth and NFC into the card employees already carry. It gives enterprises phishing-resistant MFA for every user, from office staff to privileged administrators, and verified human approval for AI agents, working alongside the IAM, SSO, and PAM infrastructure they already run.

Attackers rarely break in anymore. They trick their way in – stealing credentials, intercepting codes, abusing MFA apps, or convincing employees to approve push requests and register, compromise or use passkeys that give the attacker trusted access. AI agents now act on credentials alone. Any factor that proves possession rather than presence works for whoever, or whatever, holds it. Security leaders need proof of the person, not just the credential.

TokenCore Card puts that proof in a familiar form factor. It will not authenticate without the enrolled user’s fingerprint, and the biometric never leaves the device – the signature does. Capabilities include:

Works with your existing SSO on day one

User setup is under 5 minutes

Passwordless login under 2 seconds

Wireless = 100% user acceptance

Works on every device: Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android

The true gold standard in identity

Biometric authentication for humans and AI agents

“People have carried a card to work for decades. TokenCore Card makes that card prove who is holding it,” said Kevin Surace, CEO of Token. “Identity is now the control point for every login, every privileged session, and increasingly every action an AI agent takes. That control point can’t rest on a code someone can be talked out of. Whether an action begins with a person or an AI agent, the ones that matter should end with a verified human.”

TokenCore Card also extends the AI agent approval capability Token introduced in June. When an agentic workflow reaches an action that matters, such as releasing a wire transfer or changing access rights, the action waits until the authorized person approves it with a fingerprint on their card. The same fingerprint that signs a person in approves their AI agents’ actions, and TokenCore integrates with AI agent gateways alongside existing IAM, SSO, and PAM systems.

“Boards and auditors no longer ask whether an organization has MFA. They ask whether it can be phished, and who approved their AI agents’ actions,” said Katy Nelson, Chief Revenue Officer of Token. “TokenCore Card answers both in a form factor people already use, on top of the IAM, SSO, and PAM investments they’ve already made.”