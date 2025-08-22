Chaos ensues as Anvita’s father mysteriously disappears leaving her deeply worried in Sony SAB’s Itti Si Khushi

Sony SAB’s newly launched show, Itti Si Khushi, has begun capturing the audience’s hearts with its warm, relatable storytelling and slice-of-life drama. Airing Monday – Saturday at 9PM, the show follows the journey of Anvita ((Sumbul Touqeer Khan), a young woman navigating relationships and challenges that come her way. While most her age may chase ambitions, Anvita’s only dream is to keep her loved ones safe, together, and afloat. From juggling odd jobs to managing household bills and caring for her five younger siblings, every moment of Anvita’s life reflects her quiet strength and unwavering love. At the center of her struggles lies her father, Suhas (Varun Badola), an alcoholic who has long ceased to be a pillar of support. Despite his condition, Anvita continues to care for him silently, even as her childhood friend Sanjay (Rishi Saxena), a kind-hearted police officer, often brings Suhas home in an inebriated state.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness Anvita’s challenges intensify. Just as she breathes a sigh of relief after managing household bills, new hurdles await her, from handling her mischievous younger brother Chiku (Harsh Prakash Jha), to guiding math genius brother Sidhu (Sachin Chaudhary) who is slowly stepping into his first romance. At the same time, Anvita’s personal life takes a dramatic turn when Virat (Rajat Verma) enters her world after saving her from an accident and falling in love with her at first sight. With his open affection and determination to win her heart, Virat’s presence stirs a new wave of emotions for Anvita, further complicated by Sanjay’s steady and unspoken care. But just when she begins to face her emotions, her father Suhas suddenly goes missing. When Anvita stumbles upon a shocking sight at a construction site, she fears the worst, leaving her future clouded with questions.

Talking about the upcoming track, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, shares, “Anvita’s journey is full of struggles, but it’s also full of heart. She’s someone who never gives up, no matter how heavy life gets. There’s a quiet strength in her that comes from loving deeply and sacrificing without expecting anything in return. This upcoming phase in the story, where Anvita’s father Suhas suddenly goes missing, was particularly challenging to shoot because it really brings out the depth of her pain and fear. Despite everything he has put her through, her love and concern for him remain unconditional, and that complexity was something I had to portray with a lot of sensitivity. I believe audiences will relate to Anvita’s struggle, because at the end of the day, it is about the bond we share with our loved ones and how even in our most difficult times, we try to stay strong for them.”

Tune in to watch Itti Si Khushi, every Monday to Saturday at 9 PM, only on Sony SAB