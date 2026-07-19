NRAI Welcomes Government Support as Karnataka, Telangana and Delhi Extend Restaurant Operating Hours During FIFA World Cup 2026

Following representations by NRAI’s State Chapters, the approvals reinforce the hospitality sector’s growing contribution to tourism, employment and urban economic activity while supporting responsible celebrations during the FIFA World Cup 2026

July 19: In a significant boost to India’s hospitality sector and evolving night-time economy, the Governments of Karnataka, Telangana and Delhi, led by Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri D.K. Shivakumar, Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy, and Hon’ble Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, respectively, have approved the extension of operating hours for licensed restaurants, cafés, pubs, bars, clubs, microbreweries and other hospitality establishments during the FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place play-off and final. The approvals, granted following representations by the National Restaurant Association of India’s (NRAI) respective State Chapters, underscore the growing confidence in the hospitality industry’s ability to responsibly support major global events while driving tourism, employment and urban economic activity.

Together, these approvals across the three states enabled hospitality establishments to host live screenings of one of the world’s biggest sporting events, allowing football fans to celebrate together in safe, organised and professionally managed venues. Beyond creating memorable experiences for football fans, the initiative generated increased business activity for restaurants while benefiting allied sectors including transport, ride-hailing services, logistics, food supply and local employment, underscoring the wider economic contribution of a thriving hospitality ecosystem.

To ensure the initiative was implemented responsibly, NRAI worked closely with its member establishments across all three states. The Association issued detailed advisories encouraging members to uphold the highest standards of responsible alcohol service, crowd management, guest safety, neighbourhood harmony and full cooperation with law enforcement and regulatory authorities, reinforcing the industry’s commitment to responsible operations, public safety and regulatory compliance

Highlighting the broader significance of the initiative for the hospitality industry, Sagar Daryani, President, National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), CEO & Co-founder, Wow! Momo said, “On behalf of NRAI and the restaurant industry, I would like to sincerely thank the Governments of Karnataka, Telangana and Delhi for responding positively to our representations and supporting the hospitality industry during the FIFA World Cup. These approvals recognise the growing contribution of India’s restaurant and food & beverage industry to tourism, employment and local economies. More importantly, they reflect the trust placed in our industry to operate responsibly while serving consumers. We hope this becomes the beginning of many more such initiatives across the country. When government and industry work together, everyone benefits-businesses grow, jobs are created and consumers enjoy better experiences. NRAI looks forward to continuing to work closely with governments to strengthen India’s hospitality sector.”

NRAI believes these initiatives mark an important step in strengthening India’s hospitality sector and reinforcing the industry’s role as a key contributor to tourism, employment and local economies. The Association remains committed to working with policymakers and stakeholders across the country to support responsible growth and unlock new opportunities for India’s restaurant and food & beverage industry.