Critical Stroke Patient Returns to Normal Life with Health Plus

July 15: Mr. Sukumar Banerjee, 85, was admitted to a renowned hospital after suffering a severe stroke complicated by a serious systemic infection. During his hospitalization, his condition became critical, requiring prolonged ICU care, invasive ventilator support and a tracheostomy for airway management. He remained dependent on advanced ventilator support for nearly two months.

Despite intensive hospital treatment, the prolonged critical illness and infection created significant challenges in his recovery. Following detailed clinical evaluation and discussions, the family decided to continue his treatment and rehabilitation at home under a comprehensive critical care setup.A complete ICU-grade infrastructure was established at the patient’s residence by Health Plus Home Healthcare. The home care setup included:

·High-end ventilator and oxygen support system

·24×7 critical care nursing assistance

·Dedicated doctor supervision

·Continuous online health monitoring

·Structured physiotherapy and rehabilitation support

At the time of transition to home care, Mr. Banerjee’s inflammatory markers were critically elevated, with a CRP level nearing 550, indicating severe infection and inflammation. Over the next two months, with consistent multidisciplinary care, his condition improved steadily. The infection was successfully controlled, inflammatory markers reduced significantly, ventilator dependency was gradually discontinued and the tracheostomy tube was eventually removed. Most remarkably, the patient regained mobility and was able to return to near-normal life within just two months.

Today, Mr. Banerjee has successfully transitioned from intensive critical care support to step-down nursing care, without the need for oxygen support and Non-Invasive Ventilation. His family expressed immense gratitude and happiness sharing that they had never imagined he would recover to such an extent and regain his normal life again.

Explaining the patient’s remarkable recovery, Mr. Debashis Roy, Founder & CEO, Health Plus Home Healthcare said,