Child Care Aware of Missouri Hires Employer Engagement Liaison

Kim Voelker brings more than 20 years of leadership experience to the nonprofit’s Child Care Works program.

(St. Louis, Mo., Oct. 21, 2026) Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO) has hired Kim Voelker as Employer Engagement Liaison for the Child Care Works (CCW) program.

In this role, Voelker will lead market development and employer engagement efforts for growing the employer-sponsored child care benefits program across the state, which is designed to strengthen Missouri’s workforce and economy.

Voelker brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in community development and organizational strategy to her position. Her background includes serving as Director of Member Engagement and Director of Investor Relations at the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. She also served as Vice President of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and Campaign Director at United Way of Southeast Missouri.

“Kim’s extensive relationships with employers, chambers of commerce and community leaders across Missouri will be invaluable as we expand Child Care Works,” said Robin Phillips, CEO of Child Care Aware of Missouri. “She understands the challenges businesses and working families face, and her experience building partnerships throughout the state will help us connect more employers with practical child care solutions for their employees.”

Child Care Works is Missouri’s first comprehensive employer-focused child care cost-share initiative. The program shares the cost of licensed child care among employers, families and state or philanthropic funding partners, helping close the affordability gap for working families who earn too much to qualify for traditional child care subsidies.

Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO) is a statewide nonprofit intermediary dedicated to advancing early childhood education through impactful programs and partnerships since 1999. CCAMO promotes accessible, high-quality child care as essential infrastructure for Missouri’s workforce, communities and economy. The organization works at the intersection of early childhood and workforce development to help build a more resilient state economy. For more information, call 314-535-1458 or visit www.mochildcareaware.org.