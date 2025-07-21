Neuberg Pulse, MS Dhoni Launch Advanced Diagnostics Centre with Ranchi’s First Upgraded PET-CT

Neuberg group commits to invest over 100 crores to start diagnostics facilities across Jharkhand in the next two to three years, beginning with a 30 crores investment in the first centre at Harmu Colony.

Bengaluru , 21st July, 2025: Neuberg Pulse Diagnostics, one of India’s fastest-growing diagnostic chains, launches its first State-of-the-Art integrated diagnostics centre in Ranchi, bringing the city’s first upgraded PET-CT scanner. Neuberg Diagnostics entered into a joint venture with Kolkata-based Pulse Diagnostics to strengthen its footprint across the eastern region, including West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and the North Eastern states.

The centre was inaugurated by Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the presence of Dr. GSK Velu, Chairman and Managing Director, Neuberg Diagnostics, Ms. Sunaina Bihani, CEO & Managing Director, Neuberg Pulse Diagnostics and several other doctors and luminaries from Ranchi and across India.

The Neuberg Pulse Diagnostics Centre in Ranchi is built on the historic site of cricket legend M.S. Dhoni’s former residence, at Harmu colony, where he lived with his family in his early years. The state-of-the-art centre offers comprehensive diagnostic services under one roof, including pathology, radiology, nuclear medicine, cardiology, gastroenterology and preventive health services. It provides over 6,000 tests across routine and super-specialty tests, along with MRI, CT, PET-CT, Digital & Portable X-ray, Advanced Sonography, Endoscopy, Colonoscopy, 4D Ultrasound, Mammography, 2D Echo, ECG, EEG, EMG among others. With specialized doctors, stringent quality protocols, and advanced technology, the centre ensures accurate results. Additional services include home sample collection across Ranchi, health check-up packages, personalised genomics, whole-body MRI health checkup, digital smart reports, and consultation support.