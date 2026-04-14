Metalsource Mining Intersects 48.04 g/t AuEq over 12.62m, Including 210.72 g/t AuEq over 2.74m, Extends Mineralization down Dip 195m, Continues to Expand Gold, Silver and Base Metal Mineralization

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 13, 2026) – Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) (the “Company” or “Metalsource“) is pleased to announce recently received assay results from ongoing exploration drilling at the Silver Hill Project, located approximately 15km south of Lexington, NC.

SH26-07 intercepted 12.62m of 48.04 g/t AuEq, including 6.95m of 85.4 g/t AuEq and 2.74m of 210.72 g/t AuEq. These assay results highlight the high-grade potential of the system, demonstrating significant upside in gold value. Additionally, they represent a dip length extension of 195 meters below surface. Ongoing exploration results show visual confirmation of massive to semi massive sulfide mineralization both down dip and along strike.

Drill Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Cu (%) *AgEq (g/t) *AuEq (g/t) SH26-07 129.91 142.52 12.62 46.54 42.32 1.39 3.26 0.12 3,786 48.04 Including 135.58 142.52 6.95 84.03 54.75 1.13 1.82 0.16 6,730 85.40 And 139.78 142.52 2.74 209.14 93.63 0.34 1.19 0.12 16,604 210.72 SH26-05 116.10 117.01 0.91 2.16 241.00 16.55 34.62 0.22 1,170 14.85



Table 1: Composite assay results from SH25-05 and SH25-07. Widths reported are core length, as additional data is needed to estimate the true width of intercepts at this stage of the project. *Details on AuEq and AgEq below.

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Mineralization consists of widespread massive to semi massive sphalerite-galena-pyrite-chalcopyrite +/- electrum (gold-silver alloy). Multiple mineralization styles and deposit models are being evaluated as exploration efforts continue. Along strike reconnaissance indicates the extension of Silver Hill host rocks continues at least 1.5km to the north, representing significant exploration upside elsewhere on the property package. Additionally, a property-wide ground Induced polarization (IP) and Magnetotellurics (MT) geophysical survey is in its final stages, with forthcoming results informing near-term exploration targeting.

Figure 1: Panoramic photograph showing the nature of mineralization at Silver Hill. Note widespread presence of massive to semi-massive sulfides within a 12.62m interval. Run blocks are in feet.

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Figure 2: Close up of mineralization intercepted in SH26-07 at 141.2m.

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Figure 3: Close up of mineralization intercepted in SH26-07 at 141.9m.

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Figure 4: Close up of mineralization intercepted in SH26-07 at 142.3m.

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Figure 5: Long section looking east-northeast (113°) showing intercept locations colored by AgEq grade. Note black intersections indicate assays pending with approximate locations.

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Figure 6: Cross section looking north showing current drill results. Blank hole traces indicate pending assays. Note SH26-10 – SH26-14 not shown for clarity. Section width 200m.

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Joe Cullen, CEO of Metalsource Mining, commented:

“SH26-07 is a transformational result for Metalsource Mining. Intersecting 209 grams of gold per tonne over nearly three metres – within an envelope of 46 grams of gold per tonne over 12.62 metres – at 195 metres below our initial discovery confirms that Silver Hill is not a near-surface anomaly. It is a high-grade system that strengthens dramatically with depth. With visual confirmation of wide massive sulphide zones in our most recent holes, an active drill program, and a property-wide geophysical survey now being integrated into our geological model, we believe the most significant discoveries at Silver Hill are still ahead of us.”

Drill Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elev. (m) Azimuth Dip Length (m) SH25-01 572408 3951597 224 107 -63 109 SH25-02 572408 3951597 224 96 -85 101 SH25-03 572410 3951751 236 96 -46 305 SH25-04 572410 3951751 236 352 -89 100 SH26-05 572280 3951624 262 125 -73 199 SH26-06 572280 3951624 262 129 -51 154 SH26-07 572280 3951624 262 74 -89 200 SH26-08 572280 3951624 262 297 -77 231 SH26-09 572237 3951590 262 89 -70 15 SH26-10 572237 3951590 262 91 -76 188 SH26-11 572237 3951590 262 26 -83 197 SH26-12 572237 3951590 262 293 -84 255 SH26-13 572237 3951590 262 145 -82 215 SH26-14 572237 3951590 262 125 -67 185 SH26-15 572168 3951658 261 107 -79 267 SH26-16 572168 3951658 261 85 -76 Drilling

Table 2: Drill collar locations and layout azimuth/dip for exploration drilling thus far at the Silver Hill Project. Collar survey in progress and will likely change reported collar elevations. Collar coordinates in WGS84 / UTMZ17N

Metalsource QA/QC protocols are maintained through the insertion of certified reference material (standards), blanks and duplicates within the sample stream. The drill core is cut in half with a diamond saw, with one half placed in sealed bags and shipped to the laboratory and the other half retained on site. Chain of custody is maintained from the drill to the submittal into the laboratory preparation facility.

Analytical testing was performed by ALS Geochemistry (Reno, NV) and ALS Canada (Vancouver, BC). The entire sample is crushed to 70% passing 2mm mesh, with a 250 gram split pulverized to 85% passing minus 75 micron. A four-acid digest is performed on 0.25g of sample to quantitatively dissolve most geological materials. Analysis is performed with a combination of ICP-AES and ICP-MS and fire assay.

The Company notes that visual identification of sulfide mineralization intervals do not indicate metal grades or economic significance. Core processing is ongoing with logging, sampling, and submission for laboratory analysis.

The exploration results described herein are preliminary in nature and are insufficient to define a mineral resource. Further drilling is required to determine the continuity, geometry, and grade distribution of mineralization. At the time of this release, analytical results are still pending, the reported intervals are based on geological logging only.

Metal values used in AuEq calculations are from the 200-day moving average values from 2/6/2026, and all values are in USD. PAu= $124.5/g, PAg= $1.58/g, PCu= $4.9/lbs, PPb=$0.90/lbs, PZn=$1.11/lbs, 0.00220462262 = grams-to-pounds conversion factor, 22.0462262 = pounds per metric tonne for 1% metal.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information has been reviewed and approved by Alex Bugden, B.Sc., P.Geo., a Director of the Company and a “Qualified Person” as defined under NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Silver Hill Project

Located in the Carolina Terrane, the property is underlain by volcaniclastic and volcano-sedimentary rocks predominantly of Neoproterozoic and Cambrian age. This terrane has been suggested to be an extension of the Avalon Terrane. The property is 1,225 acres located in Davidson County, North Carolina. As the first significant discovery and first silver-producing mine in America, there is an extensive drillhole database, underground mapping, historic dumps and underground chip samples which comprise the historic dataset. This mineralization is currently known to extend to 550m from surface, in a steeply trending series of lenses, which remain open in multiple directions. Bolstering these historic records, recent surface sampling contained results including SH25-003 containing 444g/t Ag, 17.7 g/t Au, 8.61% Pb and 0.507% Zn.

Byrd-Pilot Mountain Project

Located in central North Carolina, within the Carolina Terrane. Early USGS work in the 1980s flagged the area as possibly hosting a porphyry gold-copper system, subsequent work demonstrated broad gold mineralization in soils, trenches, and shallow RC drilling, coincident with strong self-potential anomalies. Geology shows intense quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration, high-sulfidation signatures, and high-alumina minerals (like Haile and Brewer deposits to the south), suggesting potential for a large epithermal or porphyry-related gold system. Geologic modelling indicates east-west trend to the identified mineralization, open in multiple directions, with oxidation noted down to a depth of 30m. No drilling has tested the Meridian discovery zone since those 1980s campaigns, leaving potential for significant resource expansion through work commitments of the agreement.

About Metalsource Mining Inc.

Metalsource Mining Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-potential mineral assets through modern, systematic exploration and value-driven discovery.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. By its nature, this information is subject to ‎‎inherent risks and ‎‎uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that ‎‎expectations, ‎‎forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that ‎‎assumptions may not ‎‎be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. ‎‎These risks and ‎‎uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company’s ‎‎public filings ‎‎under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has ‎‎attempted to identify ‎‎important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ ‎‎materially from those ‎‎described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause ‎‎actions, events or ‎‎results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that ‎‎such information ‎‎will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from ‎‎those ‎‎anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or ‎‎revise any ‎‎forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or ‎‎otherwise unless ‎‎required by law.‎

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