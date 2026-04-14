Automha and Comau to Showcase Integrated Logistics Automation Solutions at Modex 2026

Atlanta, April 14, 2026 – Automha and Comau, will present their synergistic portfolio of integrated logistics automation solutions at MODEX 2026, taking place April 13–16 in Atlanta, Georgia (USA), booth A3418.

The joint portfolio enables customers to rely on a complete offering that covers all phases of the logistics flow: inbound product handling, intelligent storage strategies, automated storage and retrieval, order preparation and synchronized shipping. This integrated 360° approach ensures seamless connectivity across the entire logistics process and can include, when required, process design, software orchestration and turnkey solutions implementation.

“Our presence at MODEX 2026, marks an important step forward in Comau’s expansion strategy into high-growth markets, with a primary focus on automated logistics, that is expected to grow more than 10% of annual growth” stated Pietro Gorlier, CEO of Comau. “In a global landscape where flow efficiency has become a critical competitive factor, we are bringing our long-standing expertise to new, dynamic segments. By integrating Comau’s robotics, mobile automation and digital capabilities with Automha’s expertise in automated storage systems, we offer a comprehensive modular ecosystem. Our goal is to simplify the automation of complex processes, providing customers not only with productivity and scalability but also with enhanced operator ergonomics through our wearable solutions.“

At MODEX, Automha unveils for the first time NOVA AI, showcasing it through a live demo. NOVA AI is an artificial intelligence assistant natively integrated into AWMS (Automha Warehouse Management System) that leverages real-time plant data to interpret operations, events, and anomalies, enabling faster issue analysis and more efficient process management. Built on a multi-agent architecture and accessible via a conversational interface, it delivers contextual insights without the need for manual data consultation, improving efficiency and reducing intervention times.

During the event, visitors will be able to see Quaterways, Automha’s multidirectional shuttle system designed to move orthogonally along aisles and easily access accumulation channels to enable fully automated storage and retrieval operations. Managed through the Automha Warehouse Management System (AWMS), the solution allows operators to optimize storage density while maintaining flexibility and real-time control. Its capability to manage multiple pallet formats within the same channel and dynamically optimize travel paths makes it well suited for high-mix logistics environments such as those typical of 3PL and e-commerce operations.

Unlike traditional shuttle solutions, which are limited in movement or require dedicated transfer systems between different warehouse areas, Quaterways introduces a truly multidirectional movement logic, allowing the shuttle to operate continuously and smoothly both along main aisles and within storage channels. This approach enables significantly reduced cycle times, increased storage density, simplified system architecture and improved operational flexibility, especially in high-variability environments.

Integrated with the Automha proprietary Warehouse Management System (AWMS), Quaterways offers high versatility, enabling maximum storage density, operational flexibility and real-time control. Its capability to manage multiple pallet formats within the same channel and dynamically optimize travel paths makes it well suited for complex logistics environments, such as those typical of 3PL and e-commerce operations.

Pallet Runner GTR and Pallet Runner 4D solutions, the latest evolutions of Automha’s shuttle technology for multi-depth pallet storage, will also be on display. With over 12,500 units installed worldwide and a presence in 79 countries, the system is available in multiple standard configurations designed to accommodate different pallet types and load units, while maintaining full compatibility with major racking systems and forklifts, ensuring easy integration into both new and existing warehouses.

Comau will also present its MyMR autonomous mobile robots, developed in collaboration with Milvus Robotics. Built to Comau’s quality standards, with Comau acting as an integrator in developing the innovative AMR product, MyMR robots provide flexible, infrastructure-free material transport between storage areas, workstations and production lines. Key advantages of the MyMR platform include a robust fleet management system, rapid deployment without fixed infrastructure, flexible navigation capabilities and advanced safety features that allow the mobile robots to operate efficiently alongside people and existing equipment. These characteristics help companies improve internal logistics flows while achieving fast return on investment and scalable automation.

Finally, Comau’s MATE-XT GO wearable robotic exoskeletons, designed to support operators during repetitive or physically demanding tasks by reducing shoulder strain, is also on display. The device, along with the entire MATE exoskeleton family, can help improve worker ergonomics and productivity in applications such as truck unloading, manual sorting and warehouse handling activities.

* In-house estimates based on published market research.