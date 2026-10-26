Indian Exporters in 2026: Navigating Tariffs, Rising Costs and Global Market Shifts

Oct 26: India’s export industry is entering a period in which businesses must look beyond production capacity and product pricing to remain competitive in international markets. Changing tariff policies, unpredictable shipping expenses and evolving trade relationships are forcing exporters to reconsider where they sell, how they price their products and how they manage overseas customers.

The challenge comes at a time when India’s international trade has reached a significant milestone. Merchandise and services exports totalled $863.1 billion in FY 2025–26, comprising $441.8 billion in merchandise exports and $421.3 billion in services exports, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

While these figures demonstrate the scale of India’s global trade, individual exporters continue to face different commercial realities. A tariff change that affects one product category may have little impact on another, while rising freight charges can make an otherwise profitable shipment financially difficult.

For Indian businesses, the priority in 2026 is to build export strategies that can withstand changing trade conditions and create opportunities beyond established markets.

Why Global Trade Is Becoming More Challenging for Indian Businesses

Exporters operate in a market where government policies, international demand and transportation costs can influence business decisions almost overnight. Changes in import duties can affect the price of Indian goods abroad, while new compliance requirements may increase the cost of serving particular destinations.

Trade developments involving India and the United States illustrate why businesses need to monitor market-specific regulations closely. Trade arrangements and tariff measures can change the conditions under which individual products enter a market. The actual duty payable depends on the product classification, applicable measures, exemptions and implementation rules.

For exporters, this makes accurate tariff assessment an essential part of commercial planning. Relying on a broad headline figure without checking the treatment applicable to a specific product can result in incorrect pricing and unexpected costs.

Overseas buyers are also becoming more conscious of the total cost of procurement. If Indian goods become more expensive relative to competing products, customers may request discounts, postpone orders or consider alternative suppliers.

Consequently, exporters must protect their profit margins without losing the price advantage that helps them compete internationally.

Tariffs and Their Impact on Export Competitiveness

Import duties can influence how attractive a product is to buyers in a foreign market. When tariffs rise, the cost of bringing goods into that market may increase, although the final financial impact depends on contractual arrangements and how the additional expense is shared.

Indian exporters have several possible responses. Some may renegotiate prices with buyers, while others may improve operational efficiency or concentrate on products that offer greater value beyond price alone.

However, absorbing additional costs is not always sustainable, particularly for small businesses working with limited margins. Increasing prices also carries risks when buyers can obtain similar products from other countries.

The effects differ across industries. Apparel and footwear businesses may face intense price competition, while engineering companies must also consider technical specifications and delivery requirements. Pharmaceutical exporters, meanwhile, operate under market-specific regulatory and product approval systems.

Businesses therefore need to assess tariff exposure at the product level rather than assume that an entire industry faces identical trade conditions.

Freight Expenses and Supply-Chain Disruptions

International shipping is another important factor affecting export profitability. Freight rates, insurance, port charges, warehousing and customs procedures all contribute to the final cost of delivering goods to overseas customers.

Disruptions to major maritime routes can lengthen transit times and require shipping companies to use alternative routes. For exporters, these changes can create difficulties in meeting delivery commitments and calculating the cost of future orders.

The consequences are particularly serious for perishable agricultural products, seafood and other goods that require timely transportation. Delays can affect quality, while manufacturers may need to hold additional inventory to avoid interrupting supplies to customers.

Government support can help eligible businesses manage some of these pressures. In March 2026, the government restored earlier rates and value caps under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme for eligible goods.

Nevertheless, exporters must maintain their own cost controls. Reviewing freight contracts, comparing logistics providers and calculating the complete landed cost of each shipment can help businesses identify risks before confirming an order.

Why Indian Exporters Need to Explore New Markets

Dependence on a single overseas destination can leave an exporter vulnerable to sudden policy changes, weaker demand or new import restrictions. Market diversification offers a way to spread that risk by developing customers across several countries.

Potential destinations may include the United Kingdom, the European Union, Australia, the Gulf region, Africa and Southeast Asia. The most suitable market depends on the product, local demand, competition, regulatory requirements and the cost of delivery.

Entering a new market, however, requires more than identifying potential customers. Businesses must understand purchasing preferences, establish reliable distribution arrangements and comply with local product standards.

Market research should also account for payment practices and currency exposure. A destination with strong demand may still be commercially unattractive if distribution expenses are high or payment risks are difficult to manage.

Exporters that build relationships in additional markets before facing a major disruption may be better positioned to maintain sales when their established destinations become less profitable.

Industry Sectors Facing Different Export Challenges

Textiles and Apparel

Indian textile and apparel manufacturers compete with suppliers from countries such as Bangladesh, Vietnam and China. Buyers compare not only prices but also production capacity, product quality, delivery schedules and compliance standards.

When tariffs increase the cost of a shipment, exporters may find it harder to compete on price alone. Businesses can respond by improving manufacturing efficiency, developing specialised products and building relationships with buyers in additional markets.

Products with greater design value, technical functionality or specialised applications may also offer opportunities to move away from purely price-driven competition.

Gems and Jewellery

The gems and jewellery industry depends on international demand, access to important consumer markets and the reliability of overseas retail and distribution networks.

Tariff changes can affect sourcing decisions and influence where retailers purchase finished jewellery or other products. Exporters that depend heavily on a limited number of customers or destinations may be particularly exposed to these changes.

Developing additional distribution partnerships and exploring markets with suitable demand can help businesses broaden their customer base. Careful monitoring of customs requirements and product classifications remains essential.

Engineering Goods and Industrial Components

Engineering exporters supply machinery, metal products, industrial equipment and components to manufacturers and infrastructure businesses worldwide.

Their competitiveness depends on production costs, product quality, technical certification and dependable delivery. A tariff increase may encourage overseas buyers to compare alternative suppliers, particularly when similar products are available elsewhere.

Indian companies can strengthen their position by improving production processes, investing in quality control and identifying markets where their technical capabilities match customer requirements.

Agricultural and Food Products

Agricultural exporters face a distinct set of challenges because products may be perishable and subject to strict food safety, packaging and traceability rules.

Longer shipping times can affect product quality, while differences in import regulations may increase the cost of entering a new destination. Exporters should assess cold-chain facilities, transport reliability and destination-specific requirements before accepting orders.

Processed products with longer shelf lives may offer additional opportunities where demand and production economics support them.

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Products

Pharmaceutical exporters must account for regulatory approvals, manufacturing standards, product documentation and destination-specific requirements. These obligations can affect the time and investment needed to enter a new market.

Diversification may create opportunities, but companies should verify regulatory conditions and distribution arrangements before committing resources. Tariff treatment should also be checked for each relevant product rather than assumed to be uniform across the industry.

Can Free Trade Agreements Create New Opportunities?

Free trade agreements can improve access to overseas markets by reducing or eliminating tariffs on qualifying goods. They can also establish rules that help businesses understand the conditions under which products can be traded between participating countries.

India’s trade arrangements with partners such as Australia and the United Arab Emirates provide opportunities for eligible businesses to explore preferential access. India’s trade agreement with the United Kingdom also offers a framework for expanding commercial relationships, subject to its implementation and product-specific provisions.

However, a trade agreement does not automatically guarantee lower costs for every exporter. Businesses must confirm that their products qualify under the applicable rules of origin and satisfy the required documentation and regulatory conditions.

Exporters should review official tariff schedules and seek qualified advice when necessary. Understanding the precise requirements before shipping can help prevent delays and avoid incorrect assumptions about preferential duties.

Practical Steps to Strengthen Export Business in 2026

Indian exporters can take several practical measures to improve their resilience in a changing global market.

Diversify the customer base. Identify additional destinations and buyers so that revenue does not depend excessively on a single market.

Review the complete cost structure. Include production, packaging, transportation, insurance, customs charges and compliance expenses when calculating export prices.

Monitor tariff developments. Check official customs information for the relevant product and destination before quoting prices or accepting an order.

Improve supply-chain flexibility. Evaluate alternative logistics providers, transport routes and sourcing arrangements where commercially feasible.

Use trade agreements effectively. Confirm product eligibility, rules of origin and documentation requirements before claiming preferential treatment.

Strengthen digital market development. Professional websites, online business catalogues and targeted business-to-business marketing can help companies reach potential customers in additional countries.

Protect cash flow. Review payment terms, customer creditworthiness and foreign-exchange exposure to reduce the financial impact of delayed payments.

These measures cannot eliminate uncertainty, but they can help businesses make more informed decisions and respond more effectively when international trade conditions change.

Government Support and Export Readiness

Government initiatives, export promotion councils and industry associations can help businesses understand overseas market requirements and identify potential customers.

Exporters should stay informed about available trade information, export finance, insurance and eligible incentive schemes. Smaller businesses may particularly benefit from guidance on product standards, documentation and market-entry procedures.

At the same time, companies should avoid relying exclusively on incentives to remain competitive. Consistent quality, efficient production, reliable delivery and strong customer service are essential to maintaining long-term relationships with overseas buyers.

A successful export strategy combines the use of available support with a clear understanding of commercial risks and customer needs.

The Outlook for India’s Export Industry

India’s export industry has considerable opportunities to expand its global presence, but the path forward will require careful planning. Tariff uncertainty, transportation expenses and changing import requirements can influence the profitability of individual products even when overall exports continue to grow.

The record $863.1 billion in merchandise and services exports in FY 2025–26 highlights the importance of international trade to India’s economy. Sustaining that momentum will require businesses to adapt to different market conditions and develop stronger international customer relationships.

Exporters that monitor costs, understand product-specific trade rules and explore additional destinations may be better equipped to manage disruptions. Businesses that invest in quality, efficiency and market research can also strengthen their position beyond price competition.

Conclusion

Indian exporters are navigating a more complex international trade environment in 2026. Tariffs, logistics expenses and shifting trade policies are creating new challenges, but they are also encouraging businesses to rethink their approach to overseas markets.

Market diversification can reduce excessive dependence on a single destination, while accurate cost calculations and stronger supply-chain planning can help protect profitability. Free trade agreements may provide additional opportunities when exporters understand and meet the conditions attached to preferential access.

For India’s export industry, long-term competitiveness will depend on combining reliable products with flexible operations, informed market selection and careful financial planning. Businesses that prepare for changing trade conditions rather than respond only after disruption may be better positioned to build sustainable international growth.