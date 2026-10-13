Advocate Jatin Sharma Puts ‘Justice Corridors’ at the Centre of Cross-Border Trade Confidence

NEW DELHI: As businesses increasingly look beyond national borders for customers, investment and partnerships, Advocate Jatin Sharma is calling attention to the legal confidence needed to make international commerce sustainable. Appointed National Chairman – Legal Services Committee (India) of the Asian-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AACCI), Sharma has proposed the idea of “Justice Corridors” to complement the trade, financial and diplomatic links connecting countries.

A Broader View of International Business

Sharma, Founder and Managing Counsel of Jurist & Jurist International, established the law firm in 2012. His practice spans corporate and commercial law, arbitration, insolvency, intellectual property, cybersecurity and data protection, regulatory advisory and business disputes. This experience informs his emphasis on legal preparedness as part of commercial planning, rather than a step taken only after a dispute has developed.

For companies entering unfamiliar markets, opportunities come with practical questions: how should a partnership be structured, which regulatory obligations apply, how can payments and intellectual property be protected, and what happens if a commercial relationship breaks down? Sharma’s position is that these questions deserve attention early, while businesses are assessing an opportunity and setting the terms of engagement.

The ‘Justice Corridors’ Proposal

At the 8th High Level Diplomatic Meet 2026 – Series VIII, held at the India International Centre in New Delhi on September 24, Sharma presented “Justice Corridors” as a way to improve connections among diplomatic missions, chambers of commerce, businesses, legal professionals, mediation centres and arbitration institutions. The concept is not framed as a proposal for a single new international court; rather, it focuses on making existing support and dispute-resolution pathways more connected and accessible.

The aim is to help businesses identify risks earlier, address disagreements before they escalate and access suitable resolution mechanisms when needed. Negotiation and mediation may be appropriate in some cases, while arbitration or litigation may be necessary in others. The underlying principle is to resolve problems effectively while preserving viable commercial relationships wherever possible.

From ‘Ease of Doing Business’ to ‘Ease of Resolving Business’

A central idea in Sharma’s address was that market access is only one part of a successful cross-border transaction. After an investment is made, companies may face unpaid invoices, disagreements between joint-venture partners, failed distribution arrangements or disputes over contractual obligations. Such challenges can be especially difficult for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and first-time exporters, which may have fewer resources to pursue a claim in an unfamiliar jurisdiction.

Sharma described the next stage of the conversation as the “Ease of Resolving Business.” The phrase points to the importance of predictable ways to manage commercial risk, seek settlements and obtain remedies where required. Due diligence, clear contracts, payment safeguards, governing-law provisions and carefully considered dispute-resolution clauses can all influence how a business relationship performs under pressure.

Why Institutional Cooperation Matters

The diplomatic meet brought together representatives and business leaders from different countries, with participation from Kenya, Ethiopia, Ghana and Uganda among those identified in the event account. Such international engagement reflects the broader effort to strengthen economic relationships across India, Asia and Africa. Sharma’s proposal places legal coordination alongside diplomacy and commercial networking as a factor that can help those relationships endure.

For smaller businesses, an unresolved international payment can affect working capital, while a failed overseas partnership can limit future market access. Better coordination among institutions and access to appropriate professional guidance may help enterprises understand their obligations and address concerns earlier. The proposed approach seeks to connect existing mechanisms, not replace national legal systems or established remedies.

A Legal Framework for More Durable Trade

Sharma’s “Justice Corridors” concept places legal certainty within the wider infrastructure of international commerce. Trade routes and financial links can create opportunities, but businesses also need confidence that contracts will be understood, risks assessed and disputes handled through workable processes.

As National Chairman – Legal Services Committee (India) at AACCI, Sharma’s stated focus is on encouraging stronger institutional coordination and a more preventive approach to commercial problems. The larger question raised by his proposal is how international business networks can make legal guidance and dispute resolution easier to navigate across jurisdictions.

The central message is that cross-border growth depends on more than connecting markets. It also depends on building the confidence that allows businesses to invest, collaborate and continue commercial relationships when challenges arise.