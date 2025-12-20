Amid rising air pollution, Delhi Minister outlines govt’s preparedness to tackle crisis

New Delhi, Dec 20: Delhi Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Saturday outlined measures taken by the city government to protect public health amid worsening air pollution, saying that authorities have issued health advisories and ensured the availability of essential medicines in hospitals to treat respiratory ailments.

“We have issued advisories and ensured that all essential medicines are available in hospitals. There is no shortage of supplies, and patients who come in are being provided immediate and proper treatment for respiratory problems,” Singh told IANS, underscoring government preparedness to deal with pollution-related health issues.

Notably, the Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have been grappling with deteriorating air quality, with air quality index (AQI) figures frequently remaining in the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ range, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Smog and suspended particulate matter have reduced visibility in many parts of the city, prompting concerns over respiratory and cardiovascular health risks among residents.

In response to the situation, the city has implemented provisions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) — an emergency framework of pollution-control measures that are triggered when air quality reaches hazardous levels. Under GRAP, schools may switch to partial closures, construction activities are regulated, and traffic and industrial emissions are targeted for reduction.

The city administration has also directed municipal bodies and hospitals to follow Central government-issued advisories on healthcare readiness, including rational use of medicines for respiratory conditions in children and adults alike.

Public health alerts and early-warning systems are disseminated in collaboration with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to help communities prepare for episodes of severe pollution, and authorities continue to urge vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing conditions, to limit outdoor exposure during peak smog hours.

Environmental experts have repeatedly highlighted that sustained poor air quality, driven by vehicular emissions, construction dust, and seasonal factors, poses ongoing health challenges. While government faces all-round criticism over its statement that there is no conclusive direct link between AQI levels and long-term lung disease, medical experts do acknowledge and admit that air pollution not only triggers respiratory ailments but also remains a key health hazard.

