Bhopal Metro to get green signal: Orange Line cleared for commercial operations

Bhopal, Dec 20: The capital city of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal, marks a historic milestone with the formal inauguration of the Bhopal Metro, also known as Bhoj Metro. The ceremony is taking place at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre (Minto Hall), attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar.

Following the event, the leaders, along with Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, will proceed to Subhash Nagar Metro Station to flag off the first metro train. They will then ride the flower-decorated three-coach train to AIIMS station.

Commercial operations for the public begin on Sunday, December 21, transforming Bhopal into Madhya Pradesh’s second metro city after Indore. The priority corridor on the Orange Line, spanning approximately 6.22 km (elevated), connects key areas and includes eight stations: Subhash Nagar, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Board Office Chauraha (MP Nagar), MP Nagar, Rani Kamalapati (Habibganj) Station, DRM Office, Alkapuri, and AIIMS.

This section links major commercial hubs, the primary railway station, and the premier hospital, aiming to ease traffic congestion and initially serve thousands of daily commuters.

The full Phase 1 project encompasses two corridors totaling around 28-31 km: the Orange Line (AIIMS to Karond, 16 km) and Blue Line (14 km), with an estimated cost of over Rs 10,000 crore. The priority section alone costs Rs 2,225 crore, a government statement said.

Designed with passenger convenience, safety, and sustainability in mind, the metro features high-speed lifts and escalators, wheelchair access, Braille signage for the differently-abled, AI-based CCTV surveillance, platform screen doors, and advanced signaling systems.

Environmentally friendly elements include regenerative braking and solar power integration. Inside the air-conditioned coaches, riders will enjoy mobile charging points and modern passenger information systems for a comfortable, world-class experience.

From Sunday, trains will operate from 9 a.m.to 7 p.m., with 17 daily trips and fares starting at Rs 20 (for 1-2 stations), Rs 30 (3-5 stations), and Rs 40 (6-8 stations) — with no introductory free rides or discounts to passengers, the statement said.

This launch not only provides fast, safe, and eco-friendly transport but also propels Bhopal toward a smarter, greener future, enhancing the quality of life and establishing the city as a modern, accessible capital. After years of anticipation and delays, Bhopal’s residents can finally embrace this new era of urban mobility.

