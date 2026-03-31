Duravit India Backs Trash Hunt 4.0 Fort Kochi’s Largest Beach Cleanup

As part of its commitment to sustainability and responsible community engagement, Duravit India partnered with the Captains Social Foundation to support the fourth edition of Trash Hunt Fort Kochi’s Largest Beach Cleanup Drive. The initiative was organised in observance of Good Deeds Day, a global movement that encourages individuals and organisations to come together to perform acts of kindness and create a positive impact within their communities

The initiative brought together 2,016 volunteers, including students and local community members, at Fort Kochi Beach to participate in a collaborative cleanup activity aimed at tackling non-biodegradable waste and raising awareness about responsible environmental practices. Collectively, 3,664.59 kg of waste was removed from the environment. Participants worked in teams along the shoreline, transforming a traditional cleanup effort into an engaging and rewarding experience that encouraged collective action for a cleaner coastline.

Trash Hunt, a flagship initiative of the Captains Social Foundation, was originally launched in collaboration with UNICEF India through its YuWaah initiative and Meri LiFE under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India. Over the years, the initiative has grown into a powerful civic engagement platform that mobilizes young people to take an active role in environmental conservation.

This year’s edition expanded beyond a cleanup activity into a Beach Volunteering Festival, combining climate responsibility with community participation and reinforcing the importance of sustainable habits and environmental stewardship.

Commenting on the initiative, Sahyog Bharti Pandita, Managing Director – India & SAARC, Duravit, said: “At Duravit, sustainability is a core value that guides our approach to innovation and responsible business practices. Supporting initiatives like Trash Hunt reflects our belief that meaningful change begins with collective action at the community level. It is encouraging to see so many young volunteers come together to protect our coastlines and contribute to a cleaner, healthier environment for future generations.”

Through its association with Trash Hunt, Duravit India continues to reinforce its commitment to sustainability by supporting initiatives that encourage responsible environmental practices and inspire communities to work together towards a more sustainable future.