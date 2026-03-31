KFC Launches All-New Crispy Shawarma Wrap Campaign

From shopping sprees to post-shopping pit stops, every mother-daughter outing comes with its own set of negotiations especially when food is involved. One suggests a quick bite, the other questions the timing. No prizes for guessing who’s who.
Leaning into this familiar banter, KFC India’s new campaign film, introduces the all–new Crispy ShaWOWrma wrap a WOW twist to the familiar favourite. Starring the much-loved on-screen duo Priyamani and Ashlesha Thakur, the film captures this dynamic perfectly.
As the two finish up a shopping spree, Ashlesha casually suggests a quick KFC stop only to be met with a skeptical “KFC? Abhi?” from mom Priyamani. What follows is a series of “haan” & “naa”, dramatic reactions & a very firm refusal, which even catches Colonel Sander’s attention.
But Priyamani’s resistance doesn’t last long. One bite of the all–new Crispy ShaWOWrma wrap is all it takes to flip mumma’s “naa” into a very enthusiastic “haan”.
A KFC India spokesperson said,
“When it comes to KFC, there’s often a playful moment of indecision, especially among fence sitters who are quick to ask ““KFC? Abhi?”. It’s rarely about whether to indulge, but more about debating the right moment to indulge. With the all–new Crispy ShaWOWrma Wrap, we wanted to lean into that very real behaviour & celebrate the idea that there isn’t really a wrong time for finger lickin’ good food. Our new film captures this dynamic perfectly – showing how quickly the initial “naa” turns into a “haan” with the first bite. The KFC Crispy ShaWOWrma Wrap is our twist on the familiar favourite & we’re confident consumers will strongly echo the WOW when they take that first bite.”
Mayuresh Dubhashi, Chief Creative Officer, FCB Neo said,
“This campaign captures a very real, very Indian hesitation of KFC fence sitters and flips it with surprise and delight. By introducing the KFC Crispy ShaWOWrma Wrap, we’re bringing together the unmistakable crunch of our chicken with flavours people already love, in a format that feels both familiar and exciting. With the quirky nature of the film along with the new offering, we believe, every “Naa” will invariably turn into a “Haan”.
The all–new menu item is KFC’s twist on the familiar favourite. The KFC Crispy ShaWOWrma Wrap comes with a deliciously toasted tortilla wrap, loaded with KFC’s iconic crispy Peri-Peri chicken strips, creamy shawarma mayo, fresh lettuce & tangy pickled Mediterranean veggies.
Priced starting at just INR 169, the all–new Crispy ShaWOWrma Wrap is available across all 1300 KFC restaurants in India for dine-in & takeaway, as well as via the KFC app, website (https://online.kfc.co.in/) or via leading food delivery apps.
Agency Creds
- Agency: FCB Neo
- Group CEO, FCB India & South Asia: Dheeraj Sinha
- Chief Executive Officer: Ashima Mehra
- Chief Creative Officer: Mayuresh Dubhashi
- Chief Strategy Officer: Punit Kr. Singh
- President: Saksham Kohli
- National Creative Director: Manoj Pandey
- EVP & Head of Digital: Anupam Chauhan
- Creative Team: Siddharth Shah, Malhar Vaidya
- Account Management Team: Vishakha Khattri, Sorashi Sharma
- Strategy Team: Mehak Atri, Srishti Agarwal
- Agency Producer: Rajesh Bhanushali
- Production House: Jungle Co
- Director: T Sapna
- Producer: Rudra Mawani and Rajdeep Rahi