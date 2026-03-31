KFC Launches All-New Crispy Shawarma Wrap Campaign

every mother-daughter outing comes with its own set of negotiations especially when food is involved. One suggests a quick bite, the other questions the timing. No prizes for guessing who’s who. From shopping sprees to post-shopping pit stops,mother-daughter outing comes with its own set of negotiations especially when food is involved. One suggests a quick bite, the other questions the timing. No prizes for guessing who’s who. Leaning into this familiar banter, KFC India’s new campaign film, introduces the all–new Crispy ShaWOWrma wrap a WOW twist to the familiar favourite. Starring the much-loved on-screen duo Priyamani and Ashlesha Thakur, the film captures this dynamic perfectly.

As the two finish up a shopping spree, Ashlesha casually suggests a quick KFC stop only to be met with a skeptical “ KFC ? Abhi?” from mom Priyamani. What follows is a series of “ haan ” & “ naa ”, dramatic reactions & a very firm refusal, which even catches Colonel Sander’s attention.

But Priyamani’s resistance doesn’t last long. One bite of the all – new Crispy ShaWOWrma wrap is all it takes to flip mumma’s “ naa ” into a very enthusiastic “ haan ”.

A KFC India spokesperson said,

“When it comes to KFC , there’s often a playful moment of indecision, especially among fence sitters who are quick to ask ““ KFC ? Abhi?”. It’s rarely about whether to indulge, but more about debating the right moment to indulge. With the all – new Crispy ShaWOWrma Wrap , we wanted to lean into that very real behaviour & celebrate the idea that there isn’t really a wrong time for finger lickin’ good food. Our new film captures this dynamic perfectly – showing how quickly the initial “ naa ” turns into a “ haan ” with the first bite. The KFC Crispy ShaWOWrma Wrap is our twist on the familiar favourite & we’re confident consumers will strongly echo the WOW when they take that first bite.”

Mayuresh Dubhashi, Chief Creative Officer, FCB Neo said,

“This campaign captures a very real, very Indian hesitation of KFC fence sitters and flips it with surprise and delight. By introducing the KFC Crispy ShaWOWrma Wrap , we’re bringing together the unmistakable crunch of our chicken with flavours people already love, in a format that feels both familiar and exciting. With the quirky nature of the film along with the new offering, we believe, every “ Naa ” will invariably turn into a “ Haan ”.

The all – new menu item is KFC ’s twist on the familiar favourite. The KFC Crispy ShaWOWrma Wrap comes with a deliciously toasted tortilla wrap , loaded with KFC ’s iconic crispy Peri-Peri chicken strips, creamy shawarma mayo, fresh lettuce & tangy pickled Mediterranean veggies.

Priced starting at just INR 169, the all – new Crispy ShaWOWrma Wrap is available across all 1300 KFC restaurants in India for dine-in & takeaway, as well as via the KFC app, website (https://online. kfc .co.in/) or via leading food delivery apps.

Agency Creds