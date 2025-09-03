Flipkart Foundation Joins Forces with Smile Foundation to Foster Health & Financial Stability for Underserved Communities

Hyderabad – 3rd September, 2025: Flipkart Foundation, the charitable arm of the Flipkart Group, in collaboration with Smile Foundation, recently completed an initiative empowering underserved communities across Adilabad (Telangana), Bengaluru and Mumbai. The project, focused on primary healthcare, menstrual hygiene education, and financial literacy training, was implemented earlier this year, directly benefitting over 9,700 individuals and indirectly impacting more than 26,000 community members.

The programme entailed comprehensive health camps providing medical consultations, awareness sessions for preventive diseases, diagnostic tests, and free medications. Special attention was dedicated to adolescent girls through anemia screenings, menstrual hygiene workshops, distribution of sanitary products, and capacity-building sessions for community health workers. Additionally, financial literacy classes were organised to equip teenagers with crucial financial skills, promoting responsible budgeting, saving, credit, and basic investment practices.

This partnership marks another successful collaboration between Flipkart Foundation and Smile Foundation, reinforcing their shared vision for impactful, sustainable community development. Additionally, their joint efforts are empowering underprivileged youth with industry-relevant employment skills in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Reflecting on the success of this association, Sarah Gideon, Vice President – Corporate Affairs, Flipkart said, “At the Flipkart Foundation, we firmly believe that sustainable change arises when communities are empowered with holistic knowledge and essential resources. Our continued collaboration with Smile Foundation reflects this vision, addressing crucial aspects such as healthcare and skill development to foster tangible, lasting transformations. By investing in these foundational areas, we are not just supporting communities today, but building a future where every individual can confidently pursue opportunities, fulfill aspirations, and drive collective progress.”

Santanu Mishra, Co-Founder & Executive Trustee, Smile Foundation, added, “Holistic development stands at the heart of uplifting underserved communities. By integrating essential healthcare services, health-seeking behaviour and education, and financial literacy, we help individuals gain the knowledge, resources, and confidence to lead healthier, more secure lives. We are glad the meaningful partnership with Flipkart Foundation has ensured that underserved members of the community flourish and envision a brighter future for themselves and our nation.”

The successful outcome of this programme includes improved health-seeking behaviour, reduced menstrual health stigma, and strengthened financial management skills among the beneficiaries. With this, Flipkart Foundation remains committed to fostering resilient communities by equipping them with essential resources and knowledge.