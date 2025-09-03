CARE Hospitals, Malakpet Announces Free Orthopaedic Consultations Every Thursday and Cardiac Consultations Every Friday

Hyderabad, September 03, 2025: CARE Hospitals, Malakpet has announced the launch of Free specialist consultations, Orthopaedics every Thursday and Cardiology every Friday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, as part of its commitment to early diagnosis, preventive healthcare, and accessible treatment for the community.

This initiative is designed to provide early medical guidance, preventive care, and second-opinion support for patients dealing with heart and bone-related ailments. Senior specialists in Cardiology and Orthopaedics will be available at CARE Hospitals, Malakpet, to deliver expert consultations and help patients make informed healthcare decisions.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Praveen Kumar Edla, Chief Operating Officer, CARE Hospitals, Malakpet, said, “At CARE Hospitals, our priority has always been patient-centric healthcare. With this initiative, we aim to ensure that people from all walks of life have access to specialized care in two of the most critical health areas, heart and bone health. Early diagnosis and timely treatment can save lives, and this initiative is a step towards strengthening our bond with the community we serve.”

He further added, “We want to reassure patients that whether it’s their first consultation or a second opinion, CARE Hospitals stands with them at every step of their healthcare journey.”

This initiative also echoes the call made by Telangana Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy, who recently urged doctors in private and corporate hospitals to dedicate one month every year to serve in government hospitals as part of their social responsibility. Taking inspiration from this vision, CARE Hospitals, Malakpet, has launched free Orthopaedic consultations every Thursday and Cardiac consultations every Friday, reaffirming its commitment to extend quality healthcare to underprivileged communities.

The consultations are open to individuals experiencing a wide range of health concerns. People with cardiac symptoms such as chest pain, breathlessness, palpitations, high blood pressure, dizziness, swelling in the feet, or a family history of heart disease are encouraged to visit on Fridays. Similarly, those with orthopaedic problems like joint pain, back pain, knee or hip stiffness, arthritis, fractures, sports injuries, or difficulty in walking and performing daily activities can benefit from the free Thursday consultations.