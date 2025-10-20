ITC Mangaldeep Joins UP Government’s Grand Deepotsav, Creating History with a Guinness World Record of lighting 26,17,215 diyas

October 20, 2025: ITC Mangaldeep, India’s leading incense brand, joined the grand Ayodhya Deepotsav initiative hosted by the Government of Uttar Pradesh and conducted a unique effort to bring devotees across India together digitally. As part of this initiative, Mangaldeep launched an Augmented Reality (AR)-powered campaign, enabling people from every corner of the country to virtually experience the Deepotsav and light their Diyas, contributing to the collective illumination of Ayodhya. This year’s grand Diya lighting ceremony also set a new Guinness World Record in the ‘Highest Number of Oil Lamps Lit’ category, with 26,17,215 Diyas illuminating Ayodhya — surpassing last year’s record of 25,12,586 Diyas, making the 2025 Deepotsav truly historic.

Through this initiative, Mangaldeep continued its mission to make devotion more inclusive, accessible, and experiential, using technology to connect millions of devotees to the spiritual energy of the festival. Devotees participated via the AR-powered microsite at where every Diya lit virtually corresponded to an actual Diya lit in Ayodhya on 19th October, creating a shared, pan-India celebration.

While the initial plan was to light 1 lakh Diyas, ITC Mangaldeep received an overwhelming 1.3 lakh digital Diyas through our AR initiative. In response, we decided to light 1.3 lakh Diyas on ground as well, symbolizing a collective message of faith, unity, and positivity. The Mangaldeep Khushboo Path further enhanced the ambience, infusing the air with divine fragrance through 25 five-foot Agarbatti sticks and 25 Maha Havan Cups.

Rohit Dogra, Divisional CEO of Matches and Agarbatti Division at ITC, said, “At ITC Mangaldeep, we believe devotion is timeless, though the way we experience it continues to evolve. This year’s initiative not only united millions of devotees across India digitally but also became a part of history as the Ayodhya Deepotsav achieved a Guinness World Record for the highest number of oil lamps lit. We are truly grateful to have contributed to this momentous celebration that illuminated Ayodhya — and the hearts of devotees across the nation — with faith, unity, and devotion. It marks another step forward in making devotion more immersive, inclusive, and meaningful in today’s digital era.” Shri Nikhil Tikaram Funde, I.A.S, District Magistrate, Ayodhya, shared, “We are delighted to have ITC Mangaldeep join the government’s Deepotsav celebrations. Their initiative to bring people together digitally has allowed devotees from across the country to participate in Ayodhya’s sacred festivities, reinforcing the spirit of unity and devotion that Deepotsav represents.”

With this effort, ITC Mangaldeep reaffirmed its pioneering role in reimagining devotion, showing that faith and technology can coexist to create experiences that inspire, connect, and uplift.