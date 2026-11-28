New Delhi, Nov 28: The Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), under the Ministry of Labour & Employment, held a meeting with senior officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on November 27 to discuss effective implementation of the Labour Codes, 2020, and strengthen labour compliance and workplace safety.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) Ms. Sonal Mishra, IAS, focused on key compliance requirements, contract labour management, registration and licensing, and the use of digital platforms.

Discussions also covered on-the-spot registration and licensing drives for contractors and subcontractors, timely reporting of workplace accidents and sharing of safety practices. The two sides further explored the formation of a Joint Working Group to address statutory benefits for women workers and inter-State migrant workers engaged at highway project sites.

NHAI representatives welcomed the initiative and assured cooperation in strengthening compliance. The engagement forms part of the Labour Commissioner’s ongoing consultations with government departments and public sector organisations to promote awareness, improve coordination and support the effective implementation of the four Labour Codes.