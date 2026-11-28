Chennai, Nov 28: The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), in collaboration with the Society of Auditors, Chennai, organised a one-day outreach programme on November 21, 2026, bringing together more than 200 audit professionals to discuss ways to strengthen audit quality and improve India’s financial reporting ecosystem.

Inaugurating the programme, NFRA Chairperson Shri Nitin Gupta highlighted the auditing profession’s role in supporting Viksit Bharat 2047, safeguarding public interest and building investor confidence. He also stressed the need for audit firms to strengthen their capabilities in response to technological changes and the growing complexity of audits.

NFRA Full-Time Member Ms. Smita Jhingran highlighted the importance of regulatory oversight and annual inspections in improving audit standards.

The workshop featured technical sessions on audit strategy documentation, audit sampling, risk of material misstatement and audit conclusions. An interactive open-house session also allowed practitioners to raise questions and exchange views with NFRA representatives.

The programme encouraged professional dialogue and knowledge-sharing among audit firms of different sizes, reinforcing the importance of audit quality in building a transparent and trusted financial reporting ecosystem.