CIMP-BIIF and Annapurna Finance Private Limited Sign MoU to Strengthen Capacity Building in the Microfinance Sector

Patna, 30 May 2026: Chandragupt Institute of Management Patna – Business Incubation and Innovation Foundation (CIMP-BIIF) and Annapurna Finance Private Limited (AFPL), one of India’s leading microfinance institutions, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today to collaborate in the areas of professional training, capacity building, and skill development for employees working in the microfinance sector.

The partnership aims to enhance the knowledge, skills, and competencies of microfinance professionals through industry-oriented training programmes. Under the MoU, CIMP-BIIF and AFPL will jointly design and deliver training modules focusing on microfinance operations, regulatory compliance, customer relationship management, and best practices in financial inclusion.

The collaboration will also focus on developing leadership capabilities, problem-solving abilities, decision-making skills, and effective time-management practices among employees. Participants will benefit from hands-on learning through practical modules, case studies, simulations, and experiential learning approaches designed to bridge the gap between theory and practice.

Dr. Rana Singh, Director, Chandragupt Institute of Management Patna (CIMP), said:

“At CIMP, we are committed to fostering meaningful industry-academia collaborations that create value for organizations and society alike. This partnership with Annapurna Finance Private Limited reflects our vision of strengthening the financial inclusion ecosystem through knowledge, innovation, and capacity building. We are confident that this initiative will contribute significantly to enhancing professional excellence and leadership capabilities in the microfinance sector.”

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Kumod Kumar, CEO, CIMP-BIIF, said, “This partnership reflects our commitment to building a skilled and future-ready workforce for the financial inclusion ecosystem. By combining academic excellence with industry expertise, we aim to create impactful learning experiences that enhance professional competence and organizational effectiveness.”

Professor Sunil Kumar, Associate Dean (Academics), CIMP, stated, “The microfinance sector plays a critical role in promoting inclusive growth and economic empowerment. Through this collaboration, we seek to provide high-quality training interventions that strengthen operational excellence, leadership capabilities, and customer-centric service delivery among professionals in the sector.”

Mr. Subrat Sabyasachi Roy, Head – Strategy, Annapurna Finance Private Limited, remarked, “Continuous learning and capability enhancement are essential for sustaining growth and delivering greater value to our clients. We are pleased to partner with CIMP-BIIF to develop structured learning programmes that will support employee development and contribute to the long-term success of the microfinance industry.”

The MoU marks an important step towards fostering industry-academia collaboration and promoting excellence in professional development within the financial inclusion and microfinance ecosystem.