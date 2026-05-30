Advanced 3 Tesla MRI and SPECT-CT Systems Inaugurated at KIMSHEALTH

Photo Caption : Health and Devaswom Minister K. Muraleedharan inaugurating the 3 Tesla MRI Scanner and SPECT-CT system at KIMSHEALTH. Seen are Dr. M.I. Sahadulla, Chairman and Managing Director, KIMSHEALTH; E.M. Najeeb, Co-founder, KIMSHEALTH; Dr. Rajan B., Director of Clinical Services, KIMSHEALTH; Reshmi Aysha, CEO, KIMSHEALTH Cancer Centre & KIMSHEALTH CSR; Dr. Arun Raj S.T., Consultant, Nuclear Medicine; Dr. Madhavan Unni, Senior Consultant, Imaging and Interventional Radiology; and Dr. Zunimol P.K.M., Senior Consultant, Radiodiagnosis and Interventional Radiology.

Thiruvananthapuram, May 30, 2026: Reinforcing its commitment to advanced healthcare and diagnostic excellence, KIMSHEALTH today inaugurated two cutting-edge imaging technologies — a 3 Tesla MRI Scan and a SPECT-CT system. The new facilities were inaugurated by K. Muraleedharan, Minister for Health & Devaswom, Government of Kerala.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. M.I. Sahadulla, Chairman and Managing Director, KIMSHEALTH, said that the introduction of these advanced diagnostic platforms reflects the institution’s continued commitment to delivering world-class healthcare services. He emphasized that precision diagnostics play a pivotal role in ensuring early detection, timely intervention, and improved patient outcomes.

In his inaugural address, Health & Devaswom Minister K. Muraleedharan lauded KIMSHEALTH for consistently striving to achieve international standards in healthcare delivery. He noted that the government remains committed to ensuring the best possible treatment for patients and highlighted the importance of meaningful collaboration between the public and private healthcare sectors in achieving this goal.

The newly installed 3 Tesla MRI system offers superior imaging precision, faster scan times, and enhanced diagnostic efficiency. Featuring a wide-bore design, it provides greater comfort for patients, particularly those who experience anxiety or claustrophobia during MRI procedures. Its advanced imaging capabilities enable clinicians to detect and evaluate complex medical conditions with greater accuracy and confidence.

The SPECT-CT system, designed for faster and low-dose imaging, significantly reduces radiation exposure while maintaining exceptional image quality and diagnostic accuracy. The technology combines functional and anatomical imaging, enabling more precise diagnosis and treatment planning across a range of medical specialties.

E.M. Najeeb, Co-founder, KIMSHEALTH, welcomed the gathering, while Reshmi Aysha, CEO, KIMSHEALTH Cancer Centre and KIMSHEALTH CSR, delivered the vote of thanks. Dr. Zunimol P.K.M., Senior Consultant, Radio Diagnosis and Interventional Radiology, introduced the 3 Tesla MRI system, and Dr. Arun Raj S.T., Consultant, Nuclear Medicine, presented the features and benefits of the SPECT-CT system.

The addition of these advanced imaging technologies marks another significant step in KIMSHEALTH’s mission to provide world-class diagnostic and treatment services, further strengthening its position as one of India’s leading healthcare institutions.